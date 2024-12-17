Grand Opening in Dixon Marks Terrabis' Third Illinois Location with More to Open Soon

DIXON, Ill., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrabis is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest dispensary in Dixon, Illinois, on Saturday, December 21st between 12pm-8pm at 1679 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, IL 61021. This exciting occasion celebrates Terrabis' continued expansion in Illinois as the Dixon location becomes the third store in the state to join its growing dispensary network.

The new Dixon dispensary emphasizes Terrabis' commitment to providing exceptional service and a personalized shopping experience. At the Grand Opening, shoppers will have the opportunity to explore the welcoming environment Terrabis is known for, interact with team members, and learn more about the quality of products and services that set the company apart.

By opening in Dixon, Terrabis significantly benefits the local economy by creating over 35 new jobs. These opportunities provide a boost to employment while stimulating economic growth through increased local spending and community engagement. This investment underscores Terrabis' commitment to fostering prosperity and supporting the communities it serves.

"Our team is excited to bring Terrabis to Dixon and the surrounding communities," said Terrabis Co-founder and CEO, Dan Ambrosino. "We are committed to providing a supportive atmosphere where customers can experience exceptional service and explore top-quality products. We look forward to becoming part of this thriving community as we continue expanding throughout Illinois, with more locations on the way."

Marking a key milestone, the Dixon dispensary is part of Terrabis' proven strategy for statewide expansion that has led to its consistent success in expanding throughout Illinois. Building on this progress, more dispensary locations are set to open in 2025, with one in Woodstock and others in progress. The opening in Woodstock will bring Terrabis' total number of dispensaries to eight, with four in Missouri and four in Illinois, setting the stage for continued growth with multiple Illinois locations already in the pipeline.

Terrabis is a privately held, leading, multi-state cannabis operator with a corporate office in Chicago. The company has dispensaries in Illinois and Missouri, with a product manufacturing facility in Kansas City, MO. They provide premium cannabis products and a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience, while positively impacting the communities they serve. For more information about Terrabis and its products, please visit www.terrabis.co.

