Grand Opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT Set for Oct. 1, 2021, in Honor of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure invites guests into the flavorful world of Disney and Pixar's Academy Award®-winning "Ratatouille," where they will feel as if they shrink to the size of Chef Remy and scurry through Gusteau's famous restaurant. Guests will find Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in a newly expanded area of the park's France pavilion, where the real is made fantastic in a reimagining of Paris inspired by the film.

Also debuting Oct. 1 in this section of the pavilion will be a delicious new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, offering both table- and quick-service options. The menu will feature sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes (naturally gluten friendly) and authentic French hard cider. The attraction, restaurant and pavilion expansion are all part of the historic transformation of EPCOT currently underway, bringing a breadth of new experiences to the park in a celebration of curiosity, discovery and the magic of possibility.

"The World's Most Magical Celebration" begins Oct. 1 on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. This 18-month event will feature new experiences at the resort's four theme parks and beyond, where shimmering EARidescent décor will appear as if by magic. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and La Crêperie de Paris will now join in the festivities for this landmark occasion; more details about the celebration will be announced in the future.

For more on the transformation of EPCOT and "The World's Most Magical Celebration,"

