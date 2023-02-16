Grand Opening of Second Saybrook Home Showroom

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saybrook Home celebrates the opening of its new location at 400 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury with a grand opening event featuring giveaway prizes totalling $25,000 on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Winners will be announced on March 1, 2023.

The free, open-to-the-public event will offer guests a first look at the newly renovated showroom, the opportunity to meet members of the Saybrook Home design team and the chance to win one of several Saybrook Home gift cards with prize amounts up to $5,000.

Private label bedding collections in four different styles: Coastal, Modern Farmhouse, Traditional and Transitional. Glastonbury Showroom is the first time in the company's 45 year history that it has branched beyond the CT shoreline and its flagship store in Old Saybrook, CT American-made furniture and comprehensive interior design services. Interior design consultations and full service home furnishing sales from inspiration to installation.

In its 45th year of business and under third generation ownership, Glastonbury is the company's very first satellite location outside of their flagship Main Street, Old Saybrook campus. The new showroom will offer inspiration for luxury interior home design, showcasing quality, American-made furniture lines and expert design services.

Saybrook Home offers complimentary consultations for prospective clients. From inspiration to installation, the company specializes solutions from room design to window treatments to custom textiles. The highest quality products, combined with top-notch customer service and comprehensive, collaborative design services give Saybrook Home clients a one-of-a-kind experience upon which the company has built its reputation.

Saybrook Home

Kelly Eddinger

Marketing Coordinator

860.388.0891

[email protected]

SOURCE Saybrook Home