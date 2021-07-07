Grand Opening of Wood Partners' Alta River Oaks Community Delivers the Latest in Luxury Living

HOUSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community in Houston: Alta River Oaks.

Situated in one of Houston's most prestigious areas, Alta River Oaks is located at 3636 W Dallas Street. The property delivers a refined experience, with a carefully curated balance of sophistication, luxury, and comfort, as well as accessibility to some of Houston's most desirable locales. In total, 364 multifamily residences are available with an array of floorplans ranging from one to three-bedrooms. As part of a true live-work-play community, residents have access to major employers, retail centers, restaurants and nightlife, recreation, and entertainment facilities. Nearby Buffalo Bayou Park offers a 160-acre oasis and is widely recognized as one of America's great urban green spaces.

"Opening the doors to Alta River Oaks marks the culmination of several years of hard work executed by an excellent team," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Houston has been, and continues to be, a major focus for Wood Partners, and we are very proud of the communities we've created. We are delighted to celebrate the grand opening of Alta River Oaks as a first-class development in a first-class location."

Each of the residences within Alta River Oaks delivers high-quality finishes. Well-appointed kitchens feature two custom color scheme options, stainless steel GE appliances including front control convection gas ranges, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and designer cabinetry. Designer plank flooring adds warmth and front load full-sized washers and dryers bring convenience to every home. En suite bathrooms feature quartz countertops, illuminated mirrors, and modern tile bath and shower surrounds. Lofty 10- to 13-foot ceilings provide openness while private balconies extend living spaces to the outdoors. Some residences feature integrated smart home technology, including voice assistant, smart thermostats, light switches, and electrical outlets.

Alta River Oaks differentiates itself with best-in-class resident services, contemporary styling elements, and an amenities package that raises the bar. It features a sparkling, resort-style pool and sundeck, as well as an expansive outdoor entertainment space with grilling stations, generous seating, and a gathering terrace. The 24/7 Fitness Center and Lifestyle Studio features a yoga room, Precor cardio theater featuring touch-screen connectivity, Precor weight stations and conditioning equipment. The Clubroom offers lush seating, televisions, a game area and a fashionable Speakeasy space. The Sky Lounge provides awe-inspiring views of Houston. Private conference rooms and micro-offices are also available for reservation.

The luxury doesn't stop with human residents. Alta River Oaks offers a pet-friendly environment, recognizing that furry friends are just as much a part of the family as anyone.

Alta River Oaks is managed by Wood Residential. For more information on this stunning residence, visit www.altariveroaks.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates properties developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. In 2020, Wood Residential ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

