Grand Prize Winners Announced in 2019 Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest

Maya Ramirez of Maumee, OH, blew voters away with her vintage, Guatemalan-inspired gown and Duck Tape ® corsage; while Cameron Castles of Henderson, TX, played his hand with a tux to match his prom's casino theme, complete with a bow tie, cufflinks and custom belt buckle.

"Each year, teens design, craft and campaign for a chance to win scholarship money. And, they continue to amaze us with unique and personal designs, interesting ways to use Duck Tape® and inspirations that pay homage to what matters most to them," says Ashley Luke, category manager at ShurTech Brands, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "This year was no different. Each entrant, finalist and both Grand Prize winners should be proud of what they accomplished. We love seeing the passion and dedication that goes into each submission, and the deserving public support they receive from voters nationwide."

Maya looked to fashion history for inspiration. Her love of 1920s glamour and the figure-flattering shapes of the 1950s and 1960s helped to determine her dress silhouette. Maya also incorporated her Guatemalan-American heritage with an intricate weaving pattern featuring black, gold and silver Duck Tape®. Serving as the perfect accessory, a matching corsage completed her prom fashion. After 17 rolls of Duck Tape® and 42 hours of design and construction, all of her hard work paid off. Maya earned 30,231 public votes, crowning her the Dress Grand Prize winner.

Cameron was prom royalty in his custom King of Hearts Duck Tape® tuxedo. Coordinating with his prom's casino theme, Cameron's southern-style attire donned elements of the playing card in the patterns, colors and corners of the jacket, bow tie, vest, shoes and even the cufflinks. The real showstopper was the back of his jacket, featuring a larger-than-life King of Hearts playing card. Cameron completed his look with a custom Duck® brand logo belt buckle, serving a nod to his Texan roots. 50 hours and 20 rolls of Duck Tape® created this Tux Grand Prize winning entry – and earned Cameron 19,470 public votes.

In addition to the Grand Prize winners, eight runners-up will receive $500 each in cash prizes, along with Duck® brand Prize Packs. Participants include Brianna Bello, Christina Mellott, Christina Truong and Nina De La Torre in the Dress category; and Donald Stolz, Irving Avalos, Izak Shelley and Nicholas Rodriguez in the Tux category.

Since 2001, Duck® brand, through the Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest, has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to high school students to further their education and help offset the high cost of college tuition. Now in its 19th year, contest judges rated the submissions based on creativity, workmanship, originality, use of color and design, and accessories created with Duck Tape® to determine the top 10 finalists. Then, the public voted for their favorites to determine the Grand Prize winners.

Visit DuckBrand.com/Stuck-At-Prom to see the full 2019 Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest Gallery or to learn more about the contest and this year's winners. For more information on Duck Tape® or for inspiration to make, craft and create, visit DuckBrand.com.

DUCK TAPE® BRAND DUCT TAPE

An American original, Duck® brand is known for its quality and innovation, which now includes a wide variety of colors, designs and licenses. Duck Tape® brand duct tape is available nationally at mass merchandise, hardware, home center, craft, food, drug, office, auto and specialty retailers in colors such as gold, electric blue, fluorescent pink, green and terracotta, and designs such as Galaxy, Love Tie Dye and Metallic Gold Stars.

Duck Tape®, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – to bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends, inspires creativity and leads the way in do-it-yourself or jobsite projects, making and crafting, and more, providing the tools you need to make or repair anything you can imagine. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our more than 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape), following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram (@TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex®, FrogTape®, Painter's Mate® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

SOURCE Duck(R) brand

Related Links

https://www.duckbrand.com

