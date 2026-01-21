Grand Rapids-Based ICCF Community Homes Joins Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program

Nonprofit Affordable Housing Provider Makes Commitment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy and ICCF Community Homes are announcing a new partnership to power Michigan's oldest nonprofit affordable housing provider with clean energy. The Grand Rapids-based organization joins over 50 other Michigan employers that are making commitments through Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program.

"We are committed to providing energy solutions for our Michigan customers and are thrilled to work with ICCF to build on its mission to do meaningful, community-centered work that's rooted in sustainability and affordability," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president, chief customer and growth officer.

ICCF Community Homes is agreeing to match the energy it uses with renewable energy from projects that Consumers Energy will develop in Michigan. The housing provider has been active in the Grand Rapids area since 1974 and engages 2,000+ households each year with housing-related services. Its work includes the management of over 600 units of affordable rental housing.

"On behalf of ICCF Community Homes, we are deeply excited to participate in this partnership with Consumers Energy. Together, we are investing in solar generation that will produce clean, renewable energy, reduce our portfolio's carbon footprint, and move ICCF closer to becoming a carbon-neutral organization," said Philip Hall, vice president of asset management.

In total, over 50 businesses that Consumers Energy serves have committed to over 700 megawatts of renewable energy. That's enough generation to power approximately 84,000 homes each year and equivalent to removing greenhouse gas emissions produced from over 190,500 cars on the road each year, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

ICCF Community Homes joins notable Michigan participants, including Calvin University, Walmart stores and the cities of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, among others, in the Renewable Energy Program.

"We are proud to be part of a forward-thinking collaboration that not only advances environmental goals but also strengthens our mission to build stable, thriving communities," Hall said. "This initiative underscores ICCF's commitment to doing what's right, for our residents, for our city, and for our planet."

Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program offers a local, cost-effective, flexible, and turnkey solution for businesses looking to align with sustainability goals while supporting the planet for future generations. Enrollment not only advances greening Michigan's grid but also supports Michigan jobs created through building and operating renewable energy projects.

Learn more by contacting [email protected].

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

Learn more at ConsumersEnergy.com.

SOURCE Consumers Energy