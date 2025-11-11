Grand Rapids-Based Tech Defenders Expands Leadership in the Midwest ITAD Industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Defenders , a trusted name in technology asset management and remarketing, announced its official entry into the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market across the Midwest. The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability, data security, and maximizing the value recovery from retired technology assets.

Tech Defenders’ headquarters in Grand Rapids, MI — a 70,000 sq. ft. R2v3 certified facility powering secure IT asset disposition and enterprise device recovery.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Tech Defenders brings a proven record of excellence in device lifecycle management and refurbishment . Now operating as a full-scale R2V3 Certified ITAD provider, Tech Defenders ensures that every client — ranging from schools and enterprises to VARs and municipalities — can securely and responsibly manage the end-of-life process for laptops, tablets, and all e-waste.

"Our goal is simple: to help organizations recover the most value possible from their retired technology while maintaining the highest standards for data security and environmental stewardship," said Mark Hudson, General Manager at Tech Defenders. "With R2V3 Certification, we're guaranteeing that every device we process meets globally recognized standards for sustainability, safety, and data protection."

The R2V3 Certification represents the pinnacle of responsible recycling and refurbishment standards, confirming Tech Defenders' compliance with stringent global best practices for data destruction, environmental management, and quality assurance.

From secure logistics and data wiping to resale and component harvesting, Tech Defenders' approach focuses on total transparency and measurable return on retired assets. By combining advanced refurbishing capabilities with its deep resale channel network, the company consistently recovers more value for its partners than traditional ITAD vendors.

As the Midwest continues to strengthen its position as a hub for sustainable innovation, Tech Defenders' entry into the ITAD market positions it as a cornerstone for organizations seeking responsible, high-yield asset recovery solutions.

About Tech Defenders

Tech Defenders is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based technology lifecycle management company that helps schools, businesses, and organizations recover, revive, and reuse their technology. As an R2V3 Certified facility, Tech Defenders provides secure data erasure, device refurbishment, resale, and recycling services — empowering clients to reduce waste and maximize return on investment from retired devices.

SOURCE Tech Defenders