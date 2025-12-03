Tech Defenders Launches Expanded ITAD Services Across Michigan, Northern Indiana and Northern Ohio - Turning E-Waste Bills Into Checks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Defenders , an R2v3-certified leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), today announced the expansion of its ITAD services across Michigan, Northern Indiana and Northern Ohio, with a sharp focus on helping organizations turn retired technology into a revenue stream instead of a cost center. By leveraging Tech Defenders' extensive, proven selling channels, customers are often able to not only cover their e-waste and processing fees, but completely offset – or even reverse – their disposal costs.

"Most organizations are used to seeing an invoice when they recycle their old technology," said Mark Hudson, GM at Tech Defenders. "Our model flips that script. Because we have such deep, diverse resale channels, we can frequently pay a premium for retired devices. We write them a check, not the other way around."

Tech Defenders works with K–12 school districts, higher education, healthcare systems, municipalities and commercial enterprises to securely retire fleets of laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, desktops, networking gear and other IT equipment. Every device is evaluated, tested and routed through the company's broad remarketing ecosystem, which includes domestic and international wholesale buyers, direct-to-user resale, refurbishers and specialized niche markets for components and parts harvesting.

These extensive selling channels are the core advantage behind Tech Defenders' ability to pay more for retired assets. Instead of relying on a single downstream scrap or bulk buyer, the company places each asset where it can generate the highest possible return. That additional value flows directly back to customers, often eliminating their perceived need to "budget for e-waste" altogether.

"Organizations in Michigan, Northern Indiana and Northern Ohio are under pressure to modernize their technology, meet sustainability commitments and protect sensitive data – all at the same time," added Hudson. "Our ITAD program is designed to support all three. We combine secure, compliant data destruction with a resale engine that maximizes value recovery, so IT and finance leaders can refresh their environments with confidence."

Tech Defenders' ITAD services include secure logistics and chain-of-custody tracking; certified data sanitization and destruction; detailed asset reporting; environmentally responsible recycling for non-viable equipment; and transparent value-return reporting that shows exactly how much each lot of devices generated. Because of the company's broad selling network, many clients find that their ITAD payouts significantly reduce or entirely offset costs associated with collection, processing and compliance.

The expanded regional focus on Michigan, Northern Indiana and Northern Ohio builds on Tech Defenders' existing presence in the Midwest and responds to growing demand for a trusted, certified ITAD partner that can combine compliance, sustainability and financial return.

"Too many organizations still think of e-waste as a bill they just have to pay," Hudson said. "With Tech Defenders, that old assumption doesn't hold up anymore. Your end-of-life devices still have real value, and our job is to unlock as much of that value as possible through the strength of our selling channels."

For organizations planning a device refresh or looking to reduce their e-waste spend, Tech Defenders offers complimentary evaluations of current and upcoming retired asset pools to show potential value recovery and outline a turnkey ITAD plan.

About Tech Defenders

Tech Defenders is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based technology lifecycle management company that helps schools, businesses, and organizations recover, revive, and reuse their technology. As an R2V3 Certified facility, Tech Defenders provides secure data erasure, device refurbishment, resale, and recycling services — empowering clients to reduce waste and maximize return on investment from retired devices.

SOURCE Tech Defenders