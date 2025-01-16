Grand Rapids to Lansing: 123NET's Newest 'Long-Haul' Fiber to Further Improve Michigan Connectivity

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 123NET, Michigan's largest carrier neutral fiber optic network, announced the kickoff of a new fiber long-haul route connecting Grand Rapids and Lansing. The $11M investment spans approximately 83 miles of high-density optical fiber to improve service and accessibility in the two cities along with countless communities, businesses and residents along the route.

"This expansion represents a pivotal moment as it not only connects Grand Rapids with Lansing but also serves as the essential final segment in our broader project linking Detroit and Chicago," said Chuck Irvin, 123NET's Chief Revenue Officer. "This segment closes the final gap, ensuring a continuous high-capacity fiber route along a newly diversified path between cities. 123NET is applying for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant funding to bring last mile connectivity to residents along this transformative network path."

123NET's latest project continues its trend of investment in West Michigan. In the last few years, 123NET has announced participation in an NTIA Middle Mile Grant, was awarded two ROBIN grants for extensive deployments in Allegan and Ottawa counties, constructed fiber network in downtown Kalamazoo and launched the innovative Grand Rapids Internet Exchange. Each of these projects are interconnected to improve internet performance in Michigan.

Currently there is a fiber route connecting Grand Rapids and Lansing, but that fiber is over two decades old, has a limited number of fibers and includes extensive aerial segments.

"The new route will stand apart for several key reasons. Rather than simply following the shortest path between Grand Rapids and Lansing, it will extend north and south to reach underserved and unserved communities," said Irvin. "It also features brand-new, high-count fiber capable of significantly higher transmission rates, with ample strands and spare capacity to meet Michigan's connectivity needs for decades to come and will be nearly 100% underground."

123NET is working with several Michigan communities to pursue BEAD funding – a federally funded program allocating approximately $1.5 billion to Michigan to increase affordable, reliable high-speed internet availability.

Construction begins in early 2025 and will be completed over 24 months. 123NET is helping several Michigan communities pursue BEAD funding to improve coverage within their respective jurisdictions. Communities, carriers and businesses interested in learning more about leveraging this route and BEAD funding are encouraged to contact 123NET https://www.123.net/contact/.

SOURCE 123Net Inc.