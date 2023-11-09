Grand Re-Opening: RenuYou by Soaak Technologies Elevates Tulsa's Holistic Wellness Scene

Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr Joins Grand Re-Opening Event at RenuYou, a Premier Neurofeedback and Brain Health Center in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RenuYou ( https://www.renuyou.com/ ), a cutting-edge clinic within the Soaak Technologies celebrating 15 years in business, hosted an illustrious grand re-opening event at their newly established facility in Tulsa. Nestled within the prestigious confines of a Tulsa skyscraper, the event welcomed dignitaries, political figures, local media, and a consortium of VIP guests. Among the attendees were Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr and other esteemed guests, including Debbie Blacklock, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at Stride Bank; Mark Tedford, Representative from the Oklahoma State Legislature District 69 and President of Tedford Insurance; Victor Ekwere, Director for Innovation of ORU; and Brad Thomas, former President and COO of Inter-Chem. The attendees were given the opportunity to explore and understand the offerings of RenuYou, which are aimed at fostering holistic solutions for mental and physical well-being across diverse age groups.

"Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr's presence at our grand re-opening served as a testament to the resonance of our commitment towards advancing mental and physical health within the community," states Henry Penix, the Executive Chairman of Soaak Technologies. "The successful launch of RenuYou marks a significant step in our journey to offer transformative, science-backed therapies. We are dedicated to revolutionizing health solutions and embracing holistic well-being for our community."

The grand re-opening event provided attendees with an immersive experience, offering insights into the state-of-the-art facility's groundbreaking neurofeedback therapies and holistic solutions. Guided tours allowed participants to witness the clinic's innovative services such as brain mapping, thermal imaging, blood panels, pathogen testing, and personalized wellness plans. RenuYou showcased research-centered holistic therapies, highlighting their growing role in enhancing mental well-being and improving overall health.

The event notably featured various therapies offered by RenuYou, including:

Brain Mapping (QEEG) & Neurofeedback : Gain an understanding of how your brain functions and teach the brain to generate healthy brainwave activity, promoting mental strength and emotional well-being, and reducing symptoms associated with conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

The grand re-opening of RenuYou reflects Soaak Technologies' commitment to offering cutting-edge, holistic wellness solutions while redefining healthcare accessibility and innovation for the benefit of the broader community. The collaboration enriches Soaak Technologies' pioneering approach to healthcare, reshaping the entire landscape of mental and physical health solutions. Initially conceived as a holistic clinic specializing in sound frequency therapy, Soaak Technologies has propagated revolutionary sound therapies across 130 nations, amassing an impressive 20 million minutes of holistic healing. The distinctive sound frequency compositions by Soaak stem from:

A meticulous 5-6 year developmental process.

Over 8 years of immersion in clinical environments, fostering patient interaction, rigorous clinical trials, and extensive research studies.

An assorted collection of 30 unique sound frequency compositions tailored to meet varied needs like Anti-Anxiety, Sleep Well, Stress Relief, Memory Support, and more.

Moreover, Soaak Technologies has consistently exhibited its commitment to progress by establishing strategic partnerships with major entities such as Amazon Alexa in 2021 and, most recently, the U.S. Air Force .

For media inquiries related to Soaak Technologies, RenuYou, or other inquiries, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or email [email protected] .

ABOUT SOAAK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Soaak Technologies, Inc. is an AI-enabled health-tech company using a "whole-person" approach to help reduce stress, decrease anxiety, and boost energy. Soaak grew out of a holistic clinic specializing in sound frequency therapy and has provided over 15 million minutes of sound therapies in 133 countries. The Soaak mobile app contains 30 unique sound frequency compositions tried, tested, and true as an effective holistic therapy method. The company's commitment to innovation, global reach, and transformative healing technologies positions it as a leader in the industry. For more information, please visit www.soaak.com .

ABOUT RENUYOU

RenuYou stands as a distinguished neurofeedback clinic, celebrated for its impressive fifteen-year history of delivering personalized therapies that enhance mental strength and physical well-being. Specializing in neurofeedback therapy and brain health, RenuYou offers state-of-the-art treatments addressing a spectrum of conditions, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, ADD, ADHD, and beyond. For more information, please visit www.renuyou.com .

