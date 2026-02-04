GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL SPRING BREAK BY THE LAKE SEASONAL PROGRAM FEATURING GRANDE FAMILY CLASSIC LAKESIDE GAMES

Spring Break by the Lake

The debut of Spring Break by the Lake ushers in an action-packed season of outdoor adventure inviting guests to jump in or unplug, all designed to foster family togetherness and social bonding among guests of all ages. The new lineup of programming includes competition-style fun, including Grande Family Classic on Saturdays starting March 14 to April 11, 2026, inviting teams to compete in nostalgic games including potato sack, three leg and egg on spoon races, relay races, balloon toss, obstacle course and more, for a chance to win exciting prizes. Enthusiasts of all skill levels can also try their hand at tournament-style Pickleball Afternoons, featuring personalized instruction by the Grande Lakes Sports coaching team, dynamic round-robin play and engaging finale challenges. Priced at $60 per participant, the experience is enhanced with music, hydration stations and exclusive branded keepsakes.

Along the shoreline, additional sports and recreational activities await including archery, bird watching and biking. The resort's signature activities, including kayaking, canoeing and sunrise safaris, offer additional fun on the lake. As the sun begins to set, guests will also be invited to partake in an intention-setting lantern release ritual.

Grande Lakes Orlando also introduces Stargazing & S'mores with Marq Maquette. Galactic Medallion invites guests to an immersive night under the stars with Marq Maquette, Curator of the American Space Museum & Space Walk of Fame. Maquette will lead an exclusive stargazing experience, sharing captivating stories of space exploration, behind‑the‑scenes insights, and the enduring legacy of America's journey beyond Earth.

Wellness & Renewal

The upcoming season brings dedicated focuses on well-being, restoration and intentional rejuvenation. Leading up to spring, Grande Lakes Orlando will host a Wellness Retreat from February 20-22, featuring expert-led wellness sessions, immersive spa treatments and programming designed to restore balance and elevate vitality. The multi-day experience will be complemented by thoughtfully crafted cuisine and inspiring guest speakers, including Keynote Speaker Stephanie Sollers, VP of North American Sales at Aescape and Cord Coen, founder of ZENTS. Visit rcorlandowellness.com for details.

Guests and families can participate in Wellness Club, a series of wellness-first social activities on the lawn, offering active experiences from cold plunges to lakeside runs, yoga to fitness classes. Complementing the fun will be music, coffee and a range of culinary offerings. On Sunday, March 15 guests can join the St. Patrick's Lucky Stride 5K for a scenic walk or run and on Sunday, April 26, the Spa Spring Fling offers an afternoon soirée at The Ritz-Carlton Spa Orlando, Grande Lakes, offering exclusive treatment stations, luxury product sampling, champagne and hors d'oeuvres.

Easter Holiday Fun

Grande Lakes Orlando's signature holiday experiences will also return, including ample Easter weekend fun with the Easter Carnival, Grande Easter Egg Hunt and Golden Ticket Ceremony to Cotton Tail Tea and holiday brunches at Highball & Harvest and Primo. The fun continues with a Kentucky Derby Top Hat Viewing Party, Mother's Day Tea, dining specials and more.

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the resort's popular overnight packages available, all year for an ideal Florida vacation getaway, including the "Grande Escape Package," which provides up to a $100 daily resort credit and complimentary parking representing savings of $230+.

For more information about Spring Break by the Lake and Grande Lakes Orlando's springtime series and to reserve a stay, please visit Spring Activities Orlando | JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes

