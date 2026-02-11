The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Named Five-Star Hotel In Forbes Travel Guide's 2026 Star Awards

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Earns Prestigious Accolade;

Ratings Showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com



ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and cruise ships, today announced its 2026 Star Awards. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com. The property is the first to receive this accolade in Central Florida, and ninth in the state.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes sits on 500 acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, offering 582 rooms, a 40,000-square-foot spa, three pools, and an 18-hole Greg Norman–designed championship golf course at The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club. Other standout offerings include gourmet dining at Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Knife & Spoon led by chef John Tesar and over 126,500 square feet of meeting space designed for any occasion. The Ritz-Carlton is a part of the larger Grande Lakes Orlando complex, which is also home to the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, and offers the Grande Lakes Waterpark, complete with a lazy river, three waterslides, and serene lagoons, and a robust lineup of outdoor activities including kayaking, ecotours, falconry, mountain biking, and a fishing school. The property is conveniently located minutes from Orlando International Airport, the Orange County Convention Center, and major theme parks.

"We are honored to receive the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award, a recognition that reflects the dedication of our staff who are consistently looking to push boundaries to create meaningful, memorable experiences for our guests," said Jon McGavin, Area General Manager of Grande Lakes Orlando. "To be the only hotel in Central Florida to receive this honor is an incredible accomplishment for our team and we're proud to be defining luxury in the Orlando area and beyond."

Forbes Travel Guide's highly anticipated 68th annual Star Awards list covers more than 95 countries.

"Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality," said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "This year's list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today's discerning guest."

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

