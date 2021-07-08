Grandin Road® Halloween Haven is Here - and it's Wickedly Good

Enchanted: create a spellbound mansion with moody, bewitching objects

Mystical: transform your yard with spooky tombstones and ghostly visions

Harvest: adorn every space with cheerful autumn greetings

Classic: happily haunt with friendly accents like witch hats, bats, and pumpkins

Grandin Road has the most exclusive Halloween collection this season, offering over 200 new items to add sparkle and spook to every area of the home, indoors and out. Halloween Haven includes lifelike wreaths and greenery, pumpkins, lighted decorations, animated figures and decorations, entertaining pieces, costumes and accessories, and more. The collection includes over 100 items under $50, so shoppers can ease in with an affordable find or fill in all the gaps of their grand display.

"Grandin Road loves Halloween, and we know our customers do too," said Kristy Jones, senior director of merchandising at Grandin Road. "This year, we're delivering more unique and exclusive decorations than ever before, along with inspiration for styling them to set a spectacular scene. No matter how you're celebrating, Grandin Road will help you send shivers down the spines of your neighbors and make your home the talk of the town."

It's time to bring home the haunt. Visit Grandin Road Halloween Haven to shop the experience.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Grandin Road®: A resource since 2003 for celebrating every season, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal décor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value, and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, and Garnet Hill®.

SOURCE Grandin Road

Related Links

https://www.grandinroad.com

