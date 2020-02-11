Grandstream Becomes a SkySwitch Approved Device Supplier

TAMPA, Fla. and BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch , the leading channel-exclusive white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has announced that Grandstream, a provider of award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, has become an approved supplier to its North American network of resellers and their customers. SkySwitch and Grandstream will deliver, through the reseller-exclusive SkySwitch online store, world-class unified communication endpoint solutions to customers of SkySwitch's reseller community.

SkySwitch has certified a wide range of Grandstream's VoIP endpoint solutions, including their GRP series phones as fully interoperable with the SkySwitch telephony platform, making the line of devices available to over 500 resellers in the USA and Canada. The certified Grandstream solutions are available for purchase directly from the SkySwitch online store, as well as Grandstream's certified channel partners.

SkySwitch resellers can now utilize Grandstream's powerful, easy-to-use and cost-effective endpoint solutions while taking advantage of seamless purchasing, provisioning, warranty support and shipping.

"The GRP series from Grandstream is a carrier-grade solution that promises to fill the need for modern desktop devices that can be mass deployed and managed by cloud voice providers," said President and Founder of SkySwitch, Eric Hernaez. "We are very happy to add this new line to the list of fully supported devices available to our community of resellers. By bringing Grandstream into the online SkySwitch store, our resellers now have the convenience of purchasing directly through their reseller dashboards, which they use day-to-day, and have the ease of mind that provisioning and shipping will always be a smooth process."

Founded in Boston, MA, USA in 2002 as one of the first VoIP manufacturers, Grandstream's award-winning solutions are now relied on in over 150 countries across the world. They offer all the endpoints that SkySwitch resellers need to build state-of-the-art voice, video, data and mobility solutions, complete with industry-leading pricing and feature sets. In addition to being one of the leading manufacturers of IP Phones, Grandstream provides conferencing, mobility, facility access, physical security, intercom/paging, Wi-Fi and analog-to-VoIP solutions. Grandstream solutions offer the ideal IP phone for every user, provide powerful wireless mobility options, simplify facility management and introduce innovative integration possibilities.

"The relationship between Grandstream and SkySwitch is a natural one, as we are both focused on building customizable and easy-to-use solutions for the rapidly growing service provider marketplace," said CEO of Grandstream, David Li. "By joining forces with SkySwitch, we can offer service providers and resellers throughout North America a solution that thrives in flexibility, features, affordability and ease-of-deployment. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with SkySwitch and to working with them to educate, train and engage their reseller community."

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility.

Contacts

SkySwitch

Andy Abramson, CMO

234078@email4pr.com

747-777-8100 ext. 4611

Grandstream

Phil Bowers

234078@email4pr.com

SOURCE SkySwitch