Granicus Launches Federal Experience Cloud (FXC) to Help U.S. Federal Agencies Achieve Constituent Outcomes at National Scale

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the global leader in government experience technologies and services, today announced the launch of Federal Experience Cloud (FXC). FXC is a FedRAMP-authorized digital engagement and analytics platform purpose built for U.S. federal agencies to identify and reach eligible populations, guide people through multichannel digital journeys, and track impact on mission performance — all while significantly reducing operating costs compared to traditional outreach and engagement methods.

Federal agency and program leaders are increasingly accountable for measuring and delivering against constituent outcome goals including enrollment, compliance, adoption, and sustained participation — while operating under heightened oversight and growing expectations for efficiency, transparency, and digital self-service. Yet the reliance on dated and isolated awareness, outreach, and engagement methods means that large segments of eligible populations often go unreached, citizens lack clear guidance on processes, insufficient measurement systems fail to provide meaningful insights, and agencies fall short on outcomes targets as a result.

FXC enables agencies to dynamically reach and guide people through digital self-service journeys to the right outcomes. Post this

Federal Experience Cloud was designed in partnership with Federal leaders managing some of the largest and most sophisticated government programs in the world with the goal of achieving more thorough, consistent and effective outreach, deeper insights, and measurable public impact. The result is a single, comprehensive solution that combines unified, multichannel digital communications and engagement technologies, advanced analytics, and a built-in customer database platform (CDP) — all brought together with Granicus' experience services team to empower agencies to more effectively deliver and measure program outcomes.

FXC, for the first time, brings Federal program owners an unmatched level of constituent reach and deep, AI-powered audience insights that enable them to finely tailor outreach messaging and dynamically guide people more clearly through digital self-service journeys that lead to the right outcomes. Agencies using many of the Granicus capabilities now part of FXC are already reaching tens of millions more constituents, experiencing enrollment count improvements of 100-400%, increasing program engagement by up to 500%, and shifting up to 80% of users to self-service channels.

"Federal leaders are inherently accountable for every aspect of program performance —compliance, cost control, accurate reporting, and, most importantly, outcome delivery, including the positive impact on citizens' lives and their level of satisfaction," said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. "Unfortunately, most agencies have lacked tools that can reliably identify and reach their intended audience, understand what drives their behavior, guide them efficiently through program processes, and effectively measure sentiment and impact. FXC was designed to address this void, leveraging modern technology innovations to deliver actionable insights previously inaccessible. It gives agencies a secure, Federal-native platform that provides national reach and intelligence, enabling leaders to better assess, understand, and act on the levers that positively influence constituent engagement, outcomes, and sentiment."

At the core of FXC, audience discovery innovations allow agencies to continuously identify, enrich, and refine eligible populations. This dynamic, eligibility-driven, AI-powered solution replaces manual, fragmented, and overly broad mass outreach methods, reducing the risk of missed groups or irrelevant communications to the wrong people and resulting in highly targeted engagement at dramatically reduced costs. FXC provides immediate national constituent reach through Granicus' government opt-in communication ecosystem, enabling agencies to expand participation without years of list building or costly acquisition efforts. An industry leading 99% deliverability rate — supported by DISA Trusted Sender certification — helps ensure critical program communications reliably reach their intended audiences.

Beyond initial awareness and enrollment, FXC enables continuous constituent engagement and sentiment management throughout the full lifecycle of a program, helping agencies adapt and improve programs as needs evolve, eligibility rules change, or timelines shift. This approach has helped Federal agencies increase engagement rates by over 300%, and dramatically improve program awareness, adoption, and outcomes.

With built-in multichannel orchestration across email, SMS, web, and social channels, FXC automates resource intensive, ad hoc outreach with designed, targeted digital journeys. These journeys guide audiences through complex processes such as applications, enrollment, renewals, benefits access, compliance, and ongoing self-service. The result is reduced confusion, fewer repeat contacts, and less manual intervention for staff; improved program understanding, adoption, effectiveness, and satisfaction for constituents; and significant cost savings for the government, with one agency realizing more than $35 million in annual cost avoidance.

Every FXC engagement includes a dedicated Granicus Experience Partner who translates program goals into coordinated solution delivery, aligning work across vendors and internal teams while ensuring program outcomes are properly measured and achieved. From launch through ongoing optimization, agencies gain a strategic partner who helps continuously interpret real-time results, benchmarks journey performance against public sector peers and best practices, and refines audience segmentation and messaging to support continuous improvement and risk reduction.

FXC replaces non-actionable, surface-level metrics with defensible, audit-ready reporting that directly links engagement and digital experiences to constituent sentiment and outcomes. Agencies gain a single source of truth to understand who has been reached, who acted, who was missed, and what to change next — supporting leadership decision making, oversight inquiries, and funding justification. Advanced analytics, AI and simulation testing enable agencies to detect performance gaps early and adapt strategies during enrollment or compliance windows, rather than after targets are already missed.

With FedRAMP authorization, FXC is built specifically for U.S. Federal requirements — not adapted from commercial marketing tools. Designed for oversight, FXC supports GAO, OMB, and OIG requirements with enterprise-grade security, controls, and reporting.

For more information, visit Granicus.com.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, supporting more than 7,000 public sector organizations worldwide. Through its Government Experience Cloud (GXC), Granicus helps governments deliver trusted, accessible, and impactful digital services—strengthening engagement, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing outcomes for the people they serve. Through its AI-powered digital agent and analytics solutions, Government Experience Agent (GXA) and Government Experience Insights (GXI), Granicus supports agencies in the responsible application, governance and delivery of AI solutions that drive automation and better constituent journeys while incorporating the unique guardrails and context of the public sector experience.

SOURCE Granicus