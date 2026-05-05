Granicus Launches New Destinations Business Segment and Platform to Redefine How Destination Organizations Drive Economic Impact and Serve Communities

New Granicus Destinations segment and Destinations Experience Cloud (DXC) platform support more than 1,000 destinations worldwide, including all 11 FIFA World Cup host cities, connecting tourism performance to community impact

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination marketing organizations (DMOs) are accountable for attracting visitors and demonstrating the benefits of tourism investments to residents, elected officials, businesses, and other community stakeholders. To address these responsibilities, DMOs are seeking more integrated approaches that make it easier to measure and prove value, manage impact, and confidently support data-driven decisions.

Granicus Destinations

Granicus today announced the launch of Destinations Experience Cloud (DXC) and the creation of Granicus Destinations, a dedicated business segment focused exclusively on supporting DMOs and place-based brands. Together, the segment and platform help destination leaders replace disconnected tools and inadequate reporting with purpose-built technology, shared data, automated insights, and embedded expertise. This integrated approach brings transformative innovation to DMOs from Granicus, the global leader in digital experience technologies and services for the public sector, powering over 30 billion digital interactions annually across 7,000 public sector organizations.

Granicus Destinations builds on the company's acquisition of Simpleview and more than 25 years of leadership in the destinations market, supporting over 1,000 destinations worldwide, helping them connect with more than 400 million visitors each year. The new segment maintains dedicated leadership, products, services, and customer success teams designed to work in concert to support expanding goals of DMOs, drive economic growth, and build connected communities for the constituents they serve. DXC customers are supported by Experience Partners that partner with destination leaders to translate organizational and community goals into coordinated execution and measured outcomes.

DXC is designed around the three core tenets of modern destination management: demand generation, meetings and events sales, and stakeholder accountability. The platform unifies disconnected websites, CRM, analytics, and reporting tools with a single, shared data foundation. DMOs using DXC benefit from Granicus's long-running investment in applied AI and data science, gaining access to advanced data analytics and digital engagement capabilities as they seek to better understand and serve visitors, meeting planners, residents, and other stakeholders. This shift enables destination organizations to operate as accountable economic stewards, using shared data to justify investments, align tourism with community priorities, and attract high value business.

"As we transition and evolve Simpleview into Granicus Destinations, we are honored to carry forward the people, products, history and deep industry partnership that DMOs have come to trust," said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. "By combining over 25 years of tourism and destinations expertise with Granicus' unique history of building and supporting community experience and intelligence solutions at high-scale, Granicus Destinations is uniquely positioned to help DMO leaders manage an increasingly complex and connected landscape of stakeholder engagement. No solutions partner is better equipped to help leaders understand, measure and address the 'whole of the community' complexities necessary to support economic growth and vitality than Granicus."

DXC creates pre-defined adoption paths for DMOs to leverage combinations of technology, data, and services that meet today's needs while providing pathways for increasing maturity and capability. With integrated data-driven insights and connected technologies, DXC allows DMOs to incorporate advanced reporting, product innovations and AI-enabled capabilities seamlessly and automatically as DXC platform advancements are continuously released. Granicus Destinations is bringing practical AI applications into DMO and stakeholder experiences to drive operational efficiencies, optimize demand generation through AI-driven user journeys and proactively surface actionable opportunities from industry-leading visitor and meetings sales data available in Granicus systems.

About Granicus Destinations

Granicus Destinations is the dedicated destination marketing business segment within Granicus, serving more than 1,000 destination marketing organizations (DMOs) globally. Built on the heritage of Simpleview, the industry's leading DMO platform for more than 25 years, Granicus Destinations provides the technology, data and services that destination organizations use to drive demand, win meetings, engage their communities and prove economic impact. For more information visit: granicus.com/destinations.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer experience technologies and services for the public sector, supporting more than 7,000 public sector organizations worldwide. Through its Government Experience Cloud (GXC) and Destination Experience Cloud (DXC) platforms, Granicus helps organizations deliver trusted, accessible and impactful digital services. With its AI-powered digital agent and analytics solutions, Government Experience Agent (GXA) and Government Experience Insights (GXI), Granicus supports public sector organizations in the responsible application and delivery of AI across the public sector. For more information visit: granicus.com.

SOURCE Granicus