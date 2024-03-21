Granicus Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Experience Solutions to Government

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, a leading provider of government experience software services and solutions, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer engagement and experience solutions to the public sector hosted on AWS.

"This collaboration with AWS will help power the next generation of innovation for Granicus' Government Experience Cloud (GXC) solutions, giving our customers more ways to communicate, engage and collaborate with their communities," said Mark Hynes, Granicus CEO. "The combination of AWS's advanced infrastructure and the data generated by over 6,500 government agencies leveraging Granicus GXC solutions to support more than 300 million citizens, creates compelling opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning in unique ways to help governments better serve the public."

The SCA accelerates Granicus' adoption of AWS's advanced high-performance data technologies, including Amazon Pinpoint, Amazon Redshift and Amazon QuickSight, enabling the company to more effectively capture and correlate billions of monthly digital interactions to drive highly personalized citizen experiences. By leveraging AWS, Granicus can deliver the benefits of GXC across the globe, ensuring the highest levels of security while honoring regional data privacy regulations.

Granicus partners with governments worldwide, offering solutions and services tailor made for public sector to help mission-driven organizations serve more effectively. Granicus' GXC solutions improve the delivery, measurement and outcomes of digital public sector experiences through a unique combination of connected technology, seasoned experience advisors and data-driven insights.

"When innovative companies work together to bring solutions and services to government, there's a tremendous benefit to the government workforce as well as citizens," said Scott Meyer, digital programs manager for Olathe, Kansas. "As a longtime partner to Granicus, we are excited about the impact of this collaboration."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Granicus and bring advanced cloud technologies and expertise to our shared customers," said Alec Chalmers, director of education technology and government technology sales at AWS. "Together we can help governments accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the power of the cloud to drive constituent satisfaction."

This collaboration underscores the value of Granicus and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across the public sector.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in engagement and experience technologies and services for government. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, digital services, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, and records management, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

