Granite Harbor Advisors Expands Presence in Houston with Opening of New State-of-the-Art Office

Conveniently located in Remington Square, the new space will serve as a central educational and service hub for clients, as well as strategic partners in the community for continuing education and planning collaboration

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Harbor Advisors, an independent registered investment advisory firm based in Houston, announces the opening of its new office located at 10603 West Sam Houston Parkway N. Ste 450, Houston, TX 77064. The new 7,000-square-foot facility will serve as a dynamic learning, networking, and business-building environment for clients as well as wealth advisors looking for the latest resources for educational development and advanced technological integration.

"This expansion allows us to attract and accommodate the most skilled and experienced professionals in the industry. With this state-of-the-art facility, we've created a space where executive-level talent can find a home and truly thrive," said Brian W. Sak, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, Partner at Granite Harbor Advisors. "Workplace expectations and the way our industry operates have certainly shifted over the past few years. We've listened to our advisor network and have provided somewhere that actively fosters education and collaboration, as well as the systems and processes required to be successful in today's marketplace."

Granite Harbor Advisors has experienced rapid growth over the past decade, most notably a 500% increase in assets under management (AUM), going from $50 million in AUM in 2014 to $400 million in AUM in 2023, and growth in staff from five people in 2014 to 16 people in 2023. Additionally, in 2023, the firm introduced private equity investment options to further deliver on its mission to bring investors as close to the origin of wealth as possible.

"As one of the original founders of Granite Harbor Advisors, I've witnessed the incredible journey from its inception to where we stand today," said Timothy B. Smith, CFP®, Partner at Granite Harbor Advisors. "Over the past decade, we've made a strategic shift to truly building a business resource that provides longevity, continuity, and distinctive wealth management services for our community that we believe are profoundly unique. We are expanding our team while maintaining our commitment to a consistent staff-to-client ratio, so all clients—long-term, new, and prospective—receive the same level of service we pride ourselves in delivering."

The team at Granite Harbor Advisors credits its "Four Uniques" as the differentiators contributing to its success. By consistently delivering on all four of these components, clients receive the service, experience, and expertise they have come to expect and deserve:

A Firm, Not Just an Individual

Access to Public and Private Market Investments Together

Sophisticated Solutions for Life Insurance and Estate Planning

Our Core Values are Apparent to All Who Encounter Us

"We're not growing just to be bigger; we're growing to better support more advisors and our clients, while also preserving the integrity of our business," said Nicholas M. Brown, CFA, CFP®, Partner at Granite Harbor Advisors. "Having gone from an entry-level employee to a partner in the firm over the past decade, I can personally attest to the exceptional work environment and welcoming culture that enable wealth professionals to thrive here. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to help others progress in their own career journeys as we help clients reach their full potential."

To learn more about Granite Harbor Advisors and register for upcoming events or view on-demand educational classes, visit https://graniteharbor.com/events.

For professionals interested in learning more about career opportunities with Granite Harbor Advisors, visit https://graniteharbor.com/our-firm/careers.

About Granite Harbor Advisors

Granite Harbor Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm based in Houston, Texas. It offers accredited investors exclusive access to a unique blend of investment and insurance opportunities across both public and private markets, along with sophisticated solutions for comprehensive financial planning, incorporating risk management, advanced tax planning and estate planning strategies. As an RIA, the firm upholds the fiduciary standard across all areas of service and advice provided as it works to get clients as close to the origin of wealth as possible to create the most favorable outcomes. To learn more, visit: https://GraniteHarbor.com/

Insurance solutions provided through Granite Harbor Group. Advisory services offered through Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. a registered investment adviser. Granite Harbor Group and Granite Harbor Advisors are separate legal entities affiliated through common ownership. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. unless a client service agreement is in place.

