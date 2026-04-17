Granite Harbor Advisors Recognized on USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 List

HOUSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Harbor Advisors has been recognized on USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list, a national ranking presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., a global leader in data and industry rankings. The recognition is based entirely on independent evaluation - Granite Harbor Advisors did not apply or pay to be considered.

Within the Houston market, the firm ranked among a select group of firms recognized across all asset levels and is ranked the #1 RIA in the $500M–$1B AUM category. The awards were announced on April 15, 2026, and are available on USATODAY.COM.

While the recognition highlights Granite Harbor's continued growth, the firm views it as a reflection of something more meaningful: the trust it has earned from clients, partners, and peers.

At its core, Granite Harbor exists to help families live their best lives, delivering more time, less stress, and greater confidence through every stage of life. Clients engage the firm not just for investment management, but for a fully integrated experience that brings together tailored financial planning, wealth management across public and private markets, and life insurance solutions - coordinated to support even the most complex financial situations.

"This recognition isn't about us - it's about the clients and partners who trust us to guide some of the most important decisions in their lives," said Brian Sak, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® Managing Partner of Granite Harbor. "We wouldn't be where we are without those relationships, and we don't take that responsibility lightly."

Granite Harbor delivers a relationship-driven experience through a vertically integrated platform that brings together three core capabilities:

Granite Harbor Advisors — Investment Advisory

Granite Harbor Advisors' approach to traditional asset management and comprehensive planning combines expert financial advice with bespoke service, anchored by a clear investment philosophy designed to deliver tangible results for clients.

Granite Harbor Advisors' approach to traditional asset management and comprehensive planning combines expert financial advice with bespoke service, anchored by a clear investment philosophy designed to deliver tangible results for clients. Granite Harbor Capital — Private Markets

Granite Harbor Capital, through its expertise, relationships, and underwriting capabilities, provides qualified investors with access to private market opportunities, enabling diversification and participation in growth-oriented investment strategies.

Granite Harbor Capital, through its expertise, relationships, and underwriting capabilities, provides qualified investors with access to private market opportunities, enabling diversification and participation in growth-oriented investment strategies. Granite Harbor Group — Life Insurance

Granite Harbor Group's independent brokerage structure allows the firm to take an unbiased view across the marketplace, identifying and implementing life insurance solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

Together, these capabilities allow Granite Harbor to serve as a central, strategic partner, aligning all aspects of a client's financial life within a single, coordinated relationship.

"At Granite Harbor, we believe great advice should feel both sophisticated and personal," said Derek Taylor, Managing Partner of Granite Harbor. "Our clients value that we operate as one cohesive team, bringing the right solutions together proactively, so they don't have to."

For Granite Harbor, the recognition reinforces a philosophy that has guided the firm since its founding: always do the right thing, lead with integrity, and continuously improve the service of the families they serve.

The USA TODAY & Statista ranking is determined using two primary factors:

Recommendations : Based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 individuals, including clients, financial advisors, and industry experts

: Based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 individuals, including clients, financial advisors, and industry experts AUM Development: Based on publicly available SEC data evaluating both short-term (1-year) and long-term (5-year) growth trends

"Our goal has never been to build the biggest firm - it's to build the right firm for our clients," said Nicholas Brown, CFA, CFP® Managing Partner of Granite Harbor. "If we continue to deliver exceptional service and an experience our clients genuinely value, recognition like this becomes a byproduct of doing the right things consistently."

About Granite Harbor Companies

Granite Harbor Companies is an independent financial firm with offices in Houston, Texas, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through its divisions - Granite Harbor Advisors, Granite Harbor Capital, and Granite Harbor Group - the firm provides comprehensive wealth management, public and private market access, and risk management solutions. Granite Harbor Advisors offers fiduciary financial planning and investment management, while Granite Harbor Capital provides qualified investors access to curated private market opportunities through disciplined sourcing and due diligence. Granite Harbor Group delivers independent life insurance and risk management guidance. To learn more, visit: https://GraniteHarbor.com/

Media Contact:

Morgan Keith

VP of Marketing

Granite Harbor Companies

[email protected]

(832) 461-0789

Disclosures: Recommendations were gathered via an independent survey of over 30,000 industry participants, while AUM growth was evaluated using both short-term (Jan 2025–Jan 2026) and long-term (2021–2026) trends. Data was collected through January 2026, and results reflect past performance rather than future outcomes. Granite Harbor Advisors paid a licensing fee to use ranking logos and promotional materials. Granite Harbor Advisors did not pay for the ranking.

SOURCE Granite Harbor Advisors