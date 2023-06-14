Granite Harbor Advisors Secures Private Equity Funding to Finance Expansion Project for Houston Senior Living Center

The Houston-based RIA's investment to fund 150+ full-time care units including an expansion of the memory care wing for the senior living facility

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Harbor Advisors, an independent registered investment advisory firm based in Houston, announces it has successfully hit its funding goal for its private equity offering bringing equity funding to help finance an expansion project at Spring Cypress Senior Living located in Cypress, Texas. The RIA hit its funding goal just weeks after introducing Cypress Vieux, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to their clients and other members of the local community.

"Private equity has grown to a multi-trillion-dollar asset class and gained in popularity with accredited investors in recent years," said Brian W. Sak, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, partner at Granite Harbor Advisors "As demand among our clients has increased, we made the conscious decision to build our own infrastructure in the private space to bring these types of private opportunities directly to our clients in a more cost-effective way, maximizing control, transparency and efficiencies in this expanding market. We're proud to say that this investment opportunity will ultimately help provide much-needed memory care, assisted living, and independent living resources to senior citizens in our own community."

Spring Cypress Senior Living is an all-inclusive senior living, independent living, assisted living and memory care living facility. The center's expansion project will bring 43 new independent living units split between townhomes and cottages, 95 new assisted living apartments, and 14 new memory care units. Photos of the facility and expansion project are available upon request.





As an investment, Cypress Vieux offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in a well-constructed and well-run senior living center local to the Houston community, with the potential for a competitive return on investment uncorrelated to the stock market. The project's first phase is completed and has achieved an occupancy rate of 90-95% in recent months.

"Our firm is uniquely positioned to provide a fiduciary perspective on a broad range of today's most desirable public and private asset classes, now including private equity," said Nicholas M. Brown, CFA, CFP®, partner at Granite Harbor Advisors. "As we embark on this new venture, our responsibility as fiduciaries is of the utmost importance; we have established a strict due diligence process and take a hands-on approach with our clients to ensure they understand the investment and how it fits within their overall financial plan."

As part of its due diligence process, Granite Harbor Advisors is committed to:

Working only with a select few with a proven track record of success

Conducting rigorous due diligence on these companies to ensure they meet our investment quality and risk management standards

Entering investment opportunities with an established exit strategy

Maintaining an active role in the investment throughout the duration of the project

To learn more about how private equity can play a key role in a comprehensive investment strategy, visit Granite Harbor's blog for an educational resource.

About Granite Harbor Advisors

Granite Harbor Advisors is an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm based in Houston, Texas. It offers accredited investors exclusive access to a unique blend of investment and insurance opportunities across both public and private markets, along with sophisticated solutions for comprehensive financial planning, incorporating risk management, advanced tax planning and estate planning strategies. As an RIA, the firm works to get clients as close to the origin of wealth as possible to create the most favorable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.GraniteHarbor.com.

Insurance solutions provided through Granite Harbor Group. Advisory services offered through Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. a registered investment adviser. Granite Harbor Group and Granite Harbor Advisors are separate legal entities affiliated through common ownership. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Granite Harbor Advisors, Inc. unless a client service agreement is in place.

