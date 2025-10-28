Granite Raises $500,000 for Breast Cancer Research Foundation Through Inaugural 'Granite Gives Pink' Fundraiser

"The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the world's leading private funder of breast cancer research, and its work is changing—and saving—lives every day," said Rob Hale, CEO of Granite. "At Granite, we believe the best way to fight cancer is to fund the science that can stop it. Partnering with BCRF allows us to invest directly in research that gives patients and families hope for a future free from this disease."

"We're deeply grateful to Granite and its incredible team for their steadfast commitment to advancing breast cancer research," said BCRF CEO Donna McKay. "Granite's culture of giving back and the generosity of its employees fuel groundbreaking science that saves lives. Their leadership, compassion, and shared belief in a future without breast cancer continue to inspire us all."

"I'm deeply grateful to Granite for giving voice to patients and our experiences," said Sadia Zapp, breast cancer survivor and managing director of Communications and Content at BCRF. "Having the opportunity to be seen and heard is a critical part of highlighting the lifesaving impact of research."

The day-long event combined awareness and action, featuring an inspiring town hall with Granite and BCRF leaders, breast cancer survivors, education programming, raffles, pink-themed catering and mocktails from Sodexo, and a station where employees wrote postcards of encouragement for patients and researchers.

"Granite Gives Pink is more than a fundraiser — it is a reflection of who we are," said Sana Sheikh, Chief People Officer at Granite. "Our teammates show up for one another, for our communities, and for causes that save lives. This event is a reminder that when we act together, compassion becomes impact — and impact becomes hope."

Continuing a Legacy of Giving

"Granite Gives Pink" builds on the momentum of Granite's signature "Saving by Shaving" fundraiser, which has raised $58.5 million over the past 12 years for pediatric cancer research and treatment. With the success of this new initiative, Granite expands its impact to another vital cause — funding research that could ultimately prevent and cure breast cancer.

Since its founding, Granite has donated more than $400 million to charitable causes, making philanthropy a cornerstone of its corporate culture. Granite has been consistently recognized as one of the most philanthropic companies in Massachusetts.

Photos and videos of the event are available to press organizations upon request.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease, from prevention to metastasis, and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration, BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moving us closer to the answers we urgently need to end breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has become one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying the sourcing and management of voice, data, and cellular services with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com

