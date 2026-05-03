Granite State Railway Opens New Rail Bike Adventure

Lincoln Rail Bikes Marks Continued Growth in Excursion Rail Experiences

Lincoln, N.H., May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail's Granite State Railway announces the launch of Lincoln Rail Bikes, a new outdoor rail biking adventure in Lincoln, New Hampshire. The addition expands the company's growing excursion portfolio and marks its third rail bike experience nationwide.

Woodsy Rail Bike Adventure

Set against the forested backdrop of the White Mountains, Lincoln Rail Bikes offer guests a unique way to experience New Hampshire's beauty while pedaling a custom-built rail bike along the Pemigewasset River. The attraction combines outdoor recreation, heritage tourism, and family-friendly adventure in one unforgettable experience.

"Adventure seekers are drawn to the White Mountains who enjoy the outdoors, and rail biking is a natural fit," said Robert Turnauckas, President, Patriot Rail Excursions. "Granite State Rail Bikes gives guests a fresh way to experience this incredible place, pedaling through the landscape, enjoying the fresh air, and making memories along the way."

The launch represents another milestone for Patriot Rail's expanding excursion division, which includes excursion train rides and rail bike experiences designed to celebrate local history, encourage outdoor recreation, and strengthen connections with the communities in which they operate.

"The Granite State Railway, formerly the Hobo Railroad, has been an important part of the region for years, and it's great to see it continue to evolve," said Charyl Reardon, President of the White Mountains Attractions Association. "People have always enjoyed experiencing the White Mountains by rail, and the rail bikes adds a different way to do that, bringing something new while helping strengthen the region's overall tourism offerings, all while staying true to what draws visitors here in the first place, our outdoor experiences."

Granite State Rail Bikes is expected to contribute to the region's tourism economy by attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and adding a new recreational offering for residents and travelers alike.

Reservations are now open, with rides beginning May 3! For tickets and information, visit gsscenic.com.

About Granite State Railway

Owned by Patriot Rail Company, Granite State Railway offers excursion trains and rail bike adventures through the base of New Hampshire's White Mountains, inviting guests to experience the outdoors and the beauty of rail travel in a unique and memorable way. Operating from Lincoln, New Hampshire, Granite State Railway combines recreation and adventure to create experiences that connect people with place, community, and the nostalgia of rail. Granite State Railway is one of four excursion railways in Patriot Rail's growing excursions portfolio.

About Patriot Rail Company:

Patriot Rail is a short line and regional rail service provider in the United States with 31 short line railroads, 4 excursion railroads and support services for customers including transloading, railcar storage, and real estate and logistics planning and assistance. Patriot Rail's principal operations consist of rail freight transportation and ancillary rail services, operating over 1,200 miles with a presence in 23 states. For more information, visit https://patriotrail.com/.

SOURCE Patriot Rail Company