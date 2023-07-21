Granny's Alliance Holdings Welcomes Mike Falino as Chief Operating Officer

GULFPORT, Miss., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granny's Alliance Holdings, Inc. (GAH) announces the appointment of Mike Falino as Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Mike will spearhead GAH'S emergency response operations at the federal, state, and local levels. He will play a crucial role in the strategic expansion of GAH operations throughout the United States. Mike will focus on building effective relationships within the organization to foster high-performing, cross-functional teams aligning the sales team and operations staff through deployments to ensure an efficient and effective response. 

Mike Falino
Mr. Falino brings over 42 years of experience as a leader, visionary, innovator, and planner. He served for 26 years as a United States Air Force Officer. Most recently, Mr. Falino served as the Program Manager for the FEMA Individual Assistance Support Contract for Jacobs. He also worked closely with GAH as a team member for the IASC contract. His expertise in emergency management response operations will help build the company as Granny's Alliance Holdings continues to expand service and response operations providing state-of-the-art disaster response, equipment, and resources. 

"We are excited to have Mike Falino join team GAH," said Susan Heisey, President & CEO of Granny's Alliance Holdings, Inc. "His undisputable record of execution, vast experience, and numerous successful project completions will prove to be invaluable as we provide response operations for the 2023 hurricane season and beyond. I look forward to seeing his impact throughout our organization!" 

About Granny's Alliance Holdings, Inc.
Granny's Alliance Holdings, Inc. (GAH) is a premier emergency response company providing disaster supplies and equipment to organizations and individuals nationwide. With our large fleet of asset-owned equipment, we are able to quickly deploy providing solutions for both single resource support and turnkey base camp operations. The complete GAH service offering includes management, site preparation, mobile equipment, catering, power generation, billeting, complete ablution services, security, badging, MWRs, and laundry services. For more information, visit grannysalliance.com

