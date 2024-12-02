WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

PAUL BERGER REVOCABLE TRUST Plaintiff, v. FALCON EQUITY INVESTORS LLC, EAGLE FALCON JV CO LLC, ALAN G. MNUCHIN, JEFF SAGANSKY, EDGAR BRONFMAN, JR., KAREN FINERMAN, MICHAEL RONEN, AND SAIF RAHMAN, Defendants. ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) C.A. No. 2023-0820-JTL

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION

SETTLEMENT, SETTLEMENT HEARING,

AND RIGHT TO APPEAR

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO HELD FALCON CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("FCAC") CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF RECORD OR BENEFICIALLY IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING JUNE 25, 2021, AND AS OF THE REDEMPTION DEADLINE, HAD THE RIGHT TO, BUT DID NOT, EXERCISE THEIR RIGHT TO REDEEM SOME OR ALL SHARES OF SUCH STOCK, EXCLUDING ANY EXCLUDED PERSONS (THE "CLASS" OR "CLASS MEMBERS").

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT JUNK MAIL, AN ADVERTISEMENT, OR SOLICITATION FROM A LAWYER.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THE LITIGATION. PLEASE NOTE THAT IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE PROCEEDS OF THE SETTLEMENT DESCRIBED IN THIS NOTICE. TO CLAIM YOUR SHARE OF THE SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A VALID PROOF OF CLAIM AND RELEASE FORM ("PROOF OF CLAIM") POSTMARKED, SUBMITTED ONLINE, OR RECEIVED ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 10, 2025.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on January 21, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. EST before the Honorable J. Travis Laster, Vice Chancellor, at the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the action pending in the Delaware Court of Chancery styled as Paul Berger Revocable Trust v. Falcon Equity Investors LLC, et al., C.A. No. 2023-0820-JTL (the "Action") as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, Compromise, and Release dated November 6, 2024 ("Stipulation")[1] for $11,500,000 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered with prejudice; (3) to award Plaintiff's Counsel attorneys' fees and expenses out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of: (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Expenses ("Notice"), which is discussed below), and, if so, in what amount; and (4) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate.

This Summary Notice relates to a proposed settlement of claims in a pending class action brought by a purported holder of FCAC Class A common stock. The Action alleges that Defendants violated applicable law by breaching their fiduciary duties and impairing FCAC stockholders' redemption and voting rights, including through proxy solicitation materials containing false and misleading misrepresentations and omissions, resulting in damages to Class Members. Defendants deny each and every claim and contention alleged in the Action and deny any misconduct or wrongdoing whatsoever.

IF YOU HELD FCAC CLASS A COMMON STOCK IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING JUNE 25, 2021, AND HAD THE RIGHT TO, BUT DID NOT, EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO REDEEM SOME OR ALL OF SUCH STOCK, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THE LITIGATION.

If you are a member of the Class, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim") by mail (postmarked or received no later than February 10, 2025) or electronically (no later than February 10, 2025). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim by February 10, 2025, will subject your claim to rejection and preclude your receiving your full pro rata share of the recovery in connection with the Settlement of the Action. If you are a member of the Class, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Action, including, but not limited to, the Final Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other settlement documents, online at www.SharecareStockholderSettlement.com, or by writing to:

Sharecare Stockholder Settlement

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170995

Milwaukee, WI 53217

GRANT & EISENHOFER P.A.

Christine M. Mackintosh

123 Justison Street

7th Floor

Wilmington, DE 19801

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY PLAINTIFF'S COUNSEL FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES, AND/OR THE AWARD TO PLAINTIFF FOR REPRESENTING THE CLASS. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND SENT TO PLAINTIFF'S COUNSEL AND DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL BY DECEMBER 27, 2024, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

DATED: November 22, 2024

BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF

CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF

DELAWARE

1 The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.SharecareStockholderSettlement.com. All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Stipulation.

SOURCE Grant & Eisenhofer P.A.