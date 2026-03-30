Grant Thornton International and Kingland Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk and compliance software provider, and Grant Thornton International Ltd ("GTIL"), the international coordinating entity for one of the world's leading professional services networks, today announce a milestone in their long-standing relationship as GTIL and its member firms continue the global use of Kingland's Independence solution to support independence regulatory obligations across the network.

For 20 years, Grant Thornton member firms around the world have relied on Kingland's financial interest tracking solution to continuously monitor for restricted financial interests that professionals might hold. Today, that capability is further strengthened through direct integration with brokerage firms, enabling professionals' financial interest disclosure to be done automatically.

Kim Gibson, global head of risk management and independence stated, "The long-standing partnership with Kingland has been critical for the Grant Thornton network. We look to Kingland for continued innovations to assist us with our financial interest independence obligations, and they deliver."

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Grant Thornton International and the trust they place in our solutions for their critical global processes," said Alex Olson, Executive Vice President and Partner at Kingland. "By enabling direct brokerage integration and supporting the financial interest independence program globally, we help firms modernize compliance while maintaining the highest standards of quality."

For more information about Kingland's solutions, visit: Public Accounting | Kingland

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of regulatory-grade software solutions, supporting global financial institutions, exchanges, accounting firms and other highly regulated entities with critical transformation processes. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to grow securely and protect their reputation. For more information, please visit www.kingland.com.

About Grant Thornton International Ltd

Grant Thornton International Ltd is the international coordinating entity for one of the world's leading networks of independent professional services firms. Grant Thornton member firms operate in over 150 markets with a shared commitment to quality, integrity and client service. For more information, visit www.grantthornton.global.

SOURCE Kingland