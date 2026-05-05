Kingland Powers Digital Core for RSM's Risk and Independence Program

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk and regulatory compliance software provider, and RSM International ("RSM"), the leading provider of global professional services to the middle market, today announce their strengthening partnership supporting RSM's risk, ethics, and independence program on a global scale.

Kingland serves as the digital core powering RSM's ethics and independence infrastructure. Kingland's Restricted List Management solution enables RSM to continuously manage and monitor client relationship independence, supporting member firms across the network in meeting complex regulatory obligations related to new client onboarding, auditor independence, and driving automated personal financial interest independence.

Claire Blanton, Global Leader of Quality & Risk at RSM, said:

"RSM's commitment to excellence, integrity and objectivity is steadfast. The value we have built for our Member Firms and their client service delivery has come from enhancing the effectiveness of our risk, independence and inspections processes.

"Kingland has been an instrumental part of our commitment in action, proving to be a trusted partner in helping us to further drive quality through modernising and strengthening our global independence programme."

Kingland has supported RSM International in building a more integrated, automated, and resilient ethics and independence infrastructure. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to quality and innovation in the critical space of firms meeting their regulatory obligations.

"RSM International's commitment to the highest standards of ethics and independence is exactly the kind of mission we are built to support," said Alex Olson, Executive Vice President and Partner at Kingland. "We are honored to partner with RSM International and look forward to continuing to innovate together, delivering the solutions they need to meet the evolving demands of the profession."

For more information about Kingland's solutions for the public accounting profession, visit: Public Accounting | Kingland

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of regulatory-grade software solutions, supporting global financial institutions, exchanges, accounting firms and other highly regulated entities with critical transformation processes. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to grow securely and protect their reputation. For more information, please visit www.kingland.com/public-accounting.

About RSM International

RSM International ("RSM") is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market.

As the seventh largest global organisation of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms, RSM operates in 120 countries, across 500 offices, with more than 57,000 people internationally. The global organisation's revenues are US $7.7 billion.

As an integrated team, RSM shares skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of its clients' businesses. This is how RSM fulfils its purpose to instil confidence in a world of change, empowering its clients and people to realise their full potential.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a group of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base.

For more information, visit www.rsm.global.

SOURCE Kingland