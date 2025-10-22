Granum Joins Forces with Techo-Bloc to Empower Hardscapers Through Education and Innovation at 2026 Hardscaper Showcase Tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granum, the company behind LMN and Greenius, today announced it has been named Techo-Bloc's premier software partner for the upcoming 2026 Hardscaper Showcase Tour and Business Builders Sessions.

The announcement was made as part of Hardscape North America (HNA) and Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville — the largest annual gatherings of landscape and hardscape professionals in North America.

Granum & Techo-Bloc

The 2026 Hardscaper Showcase Tour will visit 23 cities across North America, attracting thousands of contractors for hands-on demonstrations, design-build education, and peer networking. As part of the collaboration, Granum's LMN and Greenius platforms will be featured throughout the tour, bringing new business-management and workforce-training tools directly to the hardscaping community.

At the heart of the partnership, Techo-Bloc's new Business Builders Session will deliver a 90-minute, owner-focused experience at each Showcase stop. The sessions connect strategy with execution — showing how LMN helps contractors price and manage jobs for profit, while Greenius provides on-demand crew training and certification to ensure consistent quality and safety in the field. Together, they give hardscapers practical systems to grow stronger, more sustainable businesses.

"Techo-Bloc has built one of the most respected education platforms in our industry — grounded in craftsmanship, creativity, and a deep commitment to helping contractors master their craft," said Mark Sedgley, CEO of Granum. "At Granum, we share those same values — partnership, continuous learning, and service to the industry. We couldn't be more excited to join the Showcase Tour and stand alongside Techo-Bloc in supporting and celebrating the people who are building the future of this trade."

"Education has always been at the core of Techo-Bloc's mission," said Charles Ciccarello, Founder & President of Techo-Bloc. "Partnering with Granum reinforces that commitment. We're bringing contractors the systems, training, and technology they need to elevate both their craft and their business."

The collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to quality, integrity, and continuous growth — values that unite product innovation with professional education and strengthen the foundation of the hardscape industry.

About Granum

Granum is a software company devoted to serving landscapers and arborists across North America, providing intuitive, industry-specific solutions designed to help them improve and grow their businesses while impressing their customers. Granum brings together three of the most trusted names in the industry — LMN, SingleOps, and Greenius — into one powerful software ecosystem. More than just a software company, Granum works alongside its clients to implement systems for estimating, scheduling, crew training, invoicing, and payments, blending technology with hands-on onboarding and human support. The company's mission is to help industry professionals unlock their potential by improving their operations, all united by the belief that its clients' success is not just a milestone, but a shared mission. Granum's products are used by thousands of organizations throughout North America.

About Techo-Bloc

Techo-Bloc is a North American manufacturer of premium pavers, retaining walls, and hardscape products, renowned for design innovation and education. Through its Hardscaper Showcase Tour and digital learning platform - www.hardscaper.com, Techo-Bloc empowers contractors to grow, learn, and lead in the outdoor living space.

