Grape Summer Gatherings

Easy recipes to enjoy at warm-weather celebrations

MISSION, Kan., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Celebrations abound throughout summer, and if you plan on hosting your nearest and dearest for events large and small, you'll need a tasty, convenient ingredient to elevate your entertaining all summer long. When that one ingredient also serves as a healthy, refreshing snack on its own, it's a win-win.

Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Grape and Yogurt Clusters Southwest Charred Corn Salad with Grapes Lemongrass Grape Cocktail

Delicious, healthy and versatile, Grapes from California can be that special ingredient and pleasing snack. In recipes, grapes deliver sweet-tart flavor and crisp, juicy texture to appetizers, main courses, drinks, desserts and beyond. These recipes show the myriad ways this bite-sized fruit can bring out the best in warm-weather fare: a tasty frozen treat, a chic cocktail and a flavorful Southwestern-inspired salad that each add a special touch to any gathering.

In fact, while grapes complement a wide array of flavors – including sweet, sour, salty, spicy and smoky – that make them easy to use in recipes and serve alongside other foods, they're also an ideal snack to serve by themselves. Grapes are inherently cool and refreshing, easily shareable and satisfying to eat.

Take your summer entertaining to new heights with additional recipe inspiration at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Grape and Yogurt Clusters

Yield: 7 mounds

1 cup black Grapes from California, halved

3/4 cup plain nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

In medium bowl, combine grapes, yogurt and vanilla. Line 9-inch square metal baking pan with parchment paper then, using 1-ounce scoop, place mounds of grape-yogurt mixture on sheet. Freeze until set, about 3 hours, or overnight.

Place chopped chocolate in small, wide microwaveable bowl. Microwave 1 minute on medium power. Stir and repeat. Stir then microwave 30 seconds, repeating as needed until melted and smooth.

Stir in oil. Dip bottoms of frozen clusters in chocolate to coat and return to pan.

Store frozen clusters in airtight container in freezer up to 1 week.

Nutritional information per serving: 100 calories; 3 g protein; 12 g carbohydrates; 4.5 g fat (41% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (23% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 10 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.

Southwest Charred Corn Salad with Grapes

Yield: 4 servings (6 cups)

2 large ears yellow corn on the cob, shucked

1/2 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise

1 cup large green and red Grapes from California, halved

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh jalapeno, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 teaspoons cider vinegar

3/4 teaspoon cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 avocado, diced 1/2 inch

1 ounce cotija cheese, crumbled

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

Over open flame on stove, directly under broiler or on grill, char corn, turning with tongs as needed, until roasted all around, about 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.

In medium mixing bowl, combine cucumber, grapes, black beans, onion, jalapeno, olive oil, vinegar, cumin and salt; toss well.

Working with sharp knife in wide, shallow bowl or pie pan, cut corn from cobs. Stand ear of corn upright in bowl and cut from middle downward, rotating to cut down 4-5 times. Invert cob and repeat. Repeat with remaining cobs.

Add corn, avocado and cheese to bowl with grape-black bean mixture. Sprinkle with pepper, to taste, and top with cilantro; toss well.

Nutritional information per serving: 200 calories; 5 g protein; 24 g carbohydrates; 11 g fat (50% calories from fat); 2 g saturated fat (9% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 160 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.

Lemongrass Grape Cocktail

Yield: 1 drink

Lemongrass Simple Syrup:



1 cup sugar

1 cup water

3-4 stalks lemongrass, trimmed, halved, inner cores cut into 1-inch pieces, chopped

Cocktail:

1/2 cup cold Grapes from California

2 slices fresh ginger

1 cup ice

2 ounces vodka

1 1/2 ounces lemongrass simple syrup

1/2 ounce lime juice

frozen Grapes from California, for garnish

lemongrass stalk, trimmed, for garnish

To make lemongrass simple syrup: In heavy, small saucepan, combine sugar and water. Bring to simmer over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved; add lemongrass pieces and simmer 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat. When cool, cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.

To make cocktail: In shaker, muddle cold grapes and ginger. Add ice, vodka, lemongrass simple syrup and lime juice; shake well. Pour into glass over ice and garnish with frozen grapes and lemongrass stalk.

Note: For mocktail, replace vodka with seltzer water.

Nutritional information per serving: 270 calories; 1 g protein; 37 g carbohydrates; 0 g fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.

6 Ways to Chill Out with Grapes

Taking get-togethers, parties and celebrations outdoors during the summer months means frozen treats are essential. Consider these creative ways to use frozen grapes in your summer entertaining:

Freeze grapes as they are – on or off the stem – for 2 hours for a healthy frozen treat.

Ice cubes – frozen grapes offer a visually appealing (and delicious) replacement for plain ice cubes to help keep guests' drinks cool.

Swalty Frozen Grapes – these cold, sweet and spicy grapes rolled in honey, lime juice and spicy chili-lime seasoning are fun to eat.

Wine-marinated frozen grapes – soak grapes in wine overnight then freeze for a festive, boozy bite.

Frozen Yogurt Dipped Grapes – dip skewered grapes in yogurt then freeze for a mini, sweet-tart treat.

Grape Sorbet – fresh grapes blend and freeze beautifully for a lovely frozen dessert.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate