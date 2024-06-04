Grapevine, Texas will host SCCE's 23rd Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance and ethics professionals from around the globe will gather in Grapevine, Texas September 22–25 for the 23rd Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI). As the flagship conference for Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®), the CEI has served as a premier networking and educational event for compliance and ethics practitioners worldwide.

Registration and agenda details are online at corporatecompliance.org/2024CEI. Discounted early bird registration is available through August 6; group discounts are also offered. For those unable to participate in person, a virtual conference option is available September 23–25.

Conference sessions will feature timely and highly relevant topics within compliance such as artificial intelligence, compliance in hybrid work cultures, new and revised regulations, federal and global laws, diversity initiatives, sustainability, and much more. Sessions are organized around 11 key learning tracks which include:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

ESG: Environmental, Social, and Governance

Ethics

Case Studies

Compliance Risks

Compliance Lawyer

General Compliance/Hot Topics

International/Multinational topics

Investigations

Data Privacy & Security

Professional Skills

SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack says the conference is as valuable for the professional engagement it offers as it is for the highly relevant professional education it provides. "Our annual Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI) is an exciting event for many reasons, from the broad range of educational opportunities to the always phenomenal interaction and collaboration among attendees, speakers, and exhibitors."

In-person participants will have access to more than 100 live educational sessions, as well as networking and social activities, opportunities to engage with industry leaders and solution providers, and the chance to earn live continuing education units for several certification entities. Qualified attendees can also sit for an optional certification exam on the final day of the conference.

Virtual conference participants will have access to nearly 50 online sessions, all live streamed in real time from Grapevine, and the opportunity to earn live CEUs.

To learn more about the 2024 Compliance & Ethics Institute, visit corporatecompliance.org/2024CEI.

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) is a nonprofit, member-based association that supports compliance and ethics professionals worldwide. SCCE offers 60+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

In 2011, SCCE incorporated with Health Care Compliance Association to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). Headquartered in Minneapolis, SCCE & HCCA is a leader in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession with a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)