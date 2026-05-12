Graphiant and Peraton Announce Partnership on Fully AI-Capable Network Services

A modern, sovereign connectivity foundation that brings zero-trust, cyber resilience, and performance assurance to government users.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphiant, provider of secure AI-capable networking services, and Peraton, a national security technology company, today announced a partnership to deliver next-generation network services for U.S. government missions.

Reliable communications infrastructure plays a critical role in mission success and operational safety. Together, Graphiant and Peraton will combine a modern, stateless network core with mission integration expertise to deliver resilient connectivity, stronger security, and greater operational agility in dynamic environments.

In December 2025, Peraton was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration as prime integrator for a sweeping modernization of the nation's air traffic control system. This effort, estimated to cost up to $31.5 billion, highlights the scale of mission-critical modernizations this partnership is designed to support.

"We're thrilled to work so closely with Graphiant to create the future of secure, AI-ready networking. The government's needs are constantly shifting, and this network will provide the flexibility and agility to respond to those dynamic requirements," said Christine Palmer, CTO of Peraton.

Next Generation Networking

AI-ready connectivity: built for modern mission applications and data-intensive operations.

built for modern mission applications and data-intensive operations. Mission resilience : keeps teams connected through disruption, degradation, and attack.

: keeps teams connected through disruption, degradation, and attack. Zero-trust security: reduces risk by default with policy-driven access and segmentation.

reduces risk by default with policy-driven access and segmentation. Compliance confidence: governance and controls designed to support FedRAMP requirements and align with NIST guidance for federal systems.

"Peraton has a track record of excellence in solving the toughest national security challenges and serving the United States," said Ali Shaikh, CEO of Graphiant. "Partnering with them was natural as we invest in building better sovereignty into our national infrastructure and ensuring that our nation remains at the forefront of a secure AI-enabled future."

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a software-based networking company backed by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital, and IAG Capital. The company delivers secure, sovereign, and AI-ready connectivity services that combine real-time data security, governance, and performance. Graphiant is building the next generation of sovereign network infrastructure worldwide.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation technology and national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As one of the world's leading mission capability integrators and transformative enterprise IT providers, they deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect from threats across the digital and physical domains.

Lauren Nguyen, Marketing Lead

Graphiant

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 850-529-2981

SOURCE Graphiant