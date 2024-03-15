Graphic Novel, Black Justice: The Awakening Makes the Amazon Best Sellers List

CARY, N.C., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 14, 2024, the North Carolina based entertainment company, Washington Comix celebrates the inclusion of its graphic novel, Black Justice: The Awakening on the Amazon Best Sellers List.

Washington Comix

The graphic novel, Black Justice claimed the number 20 spot on Amazon Best Sellers List for the category of Superhero Fantasy eBooks. The author, Dr. David Washington is excited about the commercial success of the book. "I am so pleased that people have been responsive to the graphic novel, and this truly shows a desire for Black superhero stories in the marketplace," explains Washington.

The book also secured the number 30 and 40 spot on Amazon Best Sellers List for the categories of Superhero Graphic Novels and Superhero Comics & Graphic Novels, respectively. Most impressively, the book has secured these top spots based on pre-orders alone.

The graphic novel has been praised by advance reviewers for its portrayal of diversity in the superhero genre. The book tackles issues of social justice and inequality, but in an engaging manner. The book has garnered high praise from advance reviewers on Goodreads.com.

"I am thrilled to see a black superhero's story that addresses sensitive topic such as privilege, race, poverty, and corruption into a story that is compelling and easy to digest," stated one reviewer. "The illustrations are amazing, allowing readers to truly feel the action as it unfolds," explained another reviewer.

Washington is not a stranger to literary success. He is an award-winning author with wins from the International Book Awards, New York Book Festival, Los Angeles Book Festival, and San Francisco Book Festival.

The plot of the book is an African American entrepreneur and former Special Forces operator, Dr. Chris Withers, comes face-to-face with a system of injustice that drives him to vigilantism as Black Justice. Withers encounters supervillains, a corrupt police system, and social issues that stand in the way of him finding justice, but he persists through the process.

The graphic novel, Black Justice: The Awakening is scheduled for release on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The book will be available on Amazon.com and WashingtonComix.com.

