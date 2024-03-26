Washington Comix Receives High Praises for the Graphic Novel, Black Justice: The Awakening

CARY, N.C., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2024, BookLife rendered its assessment of the new book published by Washington Comix, Black Justice: The Awakening. BookLife characterized the book as, "this rousing superhero debut and origin story boasts a compelling cast, polished art, a savvy understanding of crime, cops, and media, and above all a welcome emphasis on what justice actually means-and what it takes to pursue it."

BookLife is a website from Publishers Weekly dedicated to indie authors. Publishers Weekly has been reviewing self-published books since 2010 when it began its PW Select program. In May 2014, Publishers Weekly joined forces with tech company Mediapolis, Inc. to launch BookLife.

BookLife commended Black Justice with its inclusion in the Editor's Pick. The Editor's Pick denotes a book of outstanding quality. BookLife reviews books assigning letter grades (from A+ to C) for five production elements: cover art, interior design and typography, illustrations (if applicable), editing, and marketing copy. Black Justice received high grades with an A for cover art, A for Design and typography, A for Illustrations, A- for editing, and A- for marketing copy.

"I am ecstatic about the review and I could not be happier to see that the work struck a chord with the reviewers," said Dr. David Washington, the author of the graphic novel. Black Justice represents Washington's first work in the fiction genre. "Most of my writing has been in the professional space and non-fiction area. However, I wanted to try something different. And a graphic novel is very different," explains Washington.

BookLife also made glowing commentary about the artwork of the book with the following statement: "Zhengis Tasbolatov's art is crisp, clear, and compelling, whether characters are engaged in thoughtful colloquies or armed combat."

The plot of the book is an African American entrepreneur and former Special Forces operator, Dr. Chris Withers, comes face-to-face with a system of injustice that drives him to vigilantism as Black Justice. Withers encounters supervillains, a corrupt police system, and social issues that stand in the way of him finding justice, but he persists through the process.

The graphic novel, Black Justice: The Awakening is scheduled for release on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, on Amazon Kindle, and April 16, 2024, for paperback. The book will be available on Amazon.com and WashingtonComix.com.

