Graphic Packaging Appoints New Board Member Andrew ("Andy") Callahan

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Jul 22, 2024, 08:30 ET

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) today announced that consumer packaged goods industry executive Andy Callahan has joined its Board of Directors, as the company ushers in ambitious Vision 2030 goals announced in February. Mr. Callahan is currently a Director at Harry's Inc., a leading retail consumer products company, and over the past 29 years held executive leadership positions across the consumer packaged goods industry.

Mr. Callahan served as President, CEO, and Executive Director at Hostess Brands from 2018 to 2023, and in two President-level roles from 2014 to 2017 at Tyson Foods, where he led its multibillion-dollar retail foodservice and international divisions and oversaw a major brand integration. Mr. Callahan also served as President (Retail) at Hillshire Brands and in three senior leadership positions at Sara Lee Corporation, which he joined in 2009 following a 14-year career at Kraft Foods. Before joining Kraft Foods, he was a Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy.

Graphic Packaging Chairman of the Board, Philip Martens, said of the appointment: "Andy's depth of experience in driving growth for major consumer brands will be an invaluable asset to Graphic Packaging as we advance on our own growth trajectory. We are delighted to welcome him to the board and look forward to working alongside him as we leverage our position as a global consumer packaging leader."

Michael P. Doss, President and CEO of Graphic Packaging, said: "Graphic Packaging has developed a portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions and capabilities unmatched in breadth and depth. Andy brings exceptional perspective and expertise. I look forward to working closely with him as we put the industry's best innovation team to work for the world's leading brands and retailers – delivering the more circular, more functional, and more convenient packaging solutions consumers prefer."

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging, made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

