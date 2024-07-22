Graphic Packaging Appoints New Board Member Andrew ("Andy") Callahan

Mr. Callahan served as President, CEO, and Executive Director at Hostess Brands from 2018 to 2023, and in two President-level roles from 2014 to 2017 at Tyson Foods, where he led its multibillion-dollar retail foodservice and international divisions and oversaw a major brand integration. Mr. Callahan also served as President (Retail) at Hillshire Brands and in three senior leadership positions at Sara Lee Corporation, which he joined in 2009 following a 14-year career at Kraft Foods. Before joining Kraft Foods, he was a Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy.

Graphic Packaging Chairman of the Board, Philip Martens, said of the appointment: "Andy's depth of experience in driving growth for major consumer brands will be an invaluable asset to Graphic Packaging as we advance on our own growth trajectory. We are delighted to welcome him to the board and look forward to working alongside him as we leverage our position as a global consumer packaging leader."

Michael P. Doss, President and CEO of Graphic Packaging, said: "Graphic Packaging has developed a portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions and capabilities unmatched in breadth and depth. Andy brings exceptional perspective and expertise. I look forward to working closely with him as we put the industry's best innovation team to work for the world's leading brands and retailers – delivering the more circular, more functional, and more convenient packaging solutions consumers prefer."

