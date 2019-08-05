Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) today announced its plans to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference. Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present to the investment community on August 6th at 9:45 am ET, and the presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. To follow the presentation, please go to the Investor Relations section of the Graphic Packaging website: http://www.graphicpkg.com and click the audio webcast link.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

