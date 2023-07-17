Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market to grow by USD 105.70 billion from 2021 to 2026|Increasing demand for high-memory GPUs to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The graphics processing unit (GPU) market size is estimated to increase by USD 105.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 32.35%, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer graphics processing units (GPU) in the market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., EVGA Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Zotac Technology Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics, AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics, and many more.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics, AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics, and many more. Apple Inc. - The company is involved in offering Blackmagic eGPU with four USB 3 ports and 85W power delivery.

The company is involved in offering Blackmagic eGPU with four USB 3 ports and 85W power delivery. Intel Corp. - The company is involved in offering Intel Server GPU that is ideally suited for high-density, low-latency Android cloud gaming and many more.

The company is involved in offering Intel Server GPU that is ideally suited for high-density, low-latency Android cloud gaming and many more. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (computers, tablets, smartphones, television, and gaming consoles)

The graphics processing unit market share growth in the computers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the growing use of desktop computers in educational institutions and businesses, desktop shipments are likely to rise over the forecast period. It is anticipated that rising desktop sales will increase demand for integrated GPUs. Furthermore, end users are likely to upgrade their graphics, increasing the demand for discrete GPUs as a result of the growing demand for graphics cards with more memory and better visual content. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global graphics processing unit (GPU) market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market during the forecast period. The key countries for graphics processing units in the region are China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The graphics processing unit market will expand in the region due to the rising demand for gaming laptops that feature Intel's ninth-generation processor, architectural graphics, high-speed chips, and ultra-thin body structures. In addition, consumers in nations like Singapore and Japan are extremely technologically savvy and some are avid gamers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities- Download a Sample Report

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for high-memory GPUs is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Applications like computational finance, climate, weather, ocean modeling, data science and analytics, and artificial intelligence are driving up the need for GPUs with a lot of memory.

For example, Hanweck Associates launched a real-time options analytical engine Valera, which uses single-node multi-GPU for computational financing.

Furthermore, high-memory graphics cards are in high demand as a result of the rising number of PC games and their increasingly complex graphics.

Many vendors are focused on increasing their production of GPUs that are compatible with high-memory graphics.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Changing demographics in the gaming industry is one of the major trends in the market.

The penetration of smartphones among consumers is primarily due to the significant rise in the number of female gamers.

In addition, the number of female gamers playing console games which includes Xbox and PlayStation has also increased globally.

Many developers are introducing female characters into their products to attract more users.

Thus, due to the increasing demand, the sales of gaming merchandise, software, and hardware is rapidly increasing.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The increasing prevalence of cybercrime in cloud gaming is one of the significant challenges restricting market growth.

With the rising interest in cloud gaming, the number of cybercrime cases is expanding.

Hackers have easy access to public servers because online gaming platforms like Microsoft's Xbox Live and Sony's PlayStation Network are readily available.

Furthermore, malware such as Trojan and Ransomware allows hackers and cyber thieves to gain access to the user's system and take important personal information.

Hence, these increasing cybercrimes are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of graphics processing unit (GPU) Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gaming GPU market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.45% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this gaming GPU market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (mobile devices, PCs and workstations, gaming consoles, and others), type (dedicated graphic card and integrated graphic card), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for PC games and gaming consoles is driving market growth during the forecast period.

The natural language processing (NLP) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 53,505.91 million. Furthermore, this natural language processing NLP market report extensively covers natural language processing market segmentation by component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for NLP applications is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.35% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 105.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Arm Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., EVGA Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd., Zotac Technology Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tablets and smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Television - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Apple Inc.

Arm Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio