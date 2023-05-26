Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Data Centres Coupled With Growing Computing Applications Will Boost Sector

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The graphics processing unit (GPU) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.57% to reach US$190.977 billion in 2028 from US$31.154 billion in 2021.



An electronic circuit/chip known as a graphics processing unit (GPU) is specialized and created to manipulate and change memory to speed up the creation of images in a frame buffer that is meant to be output to a display device. GPUs are used in game platforms, personal PCs, workstations, mobile devices, electronic equipment, and embedded systems.

According to the Indian Electrical Equipment Industry Mission Plan 2012-2022, the Indian government intends to make the country a manufacturer of electrical equipment and achieve a productivity of USD 100 billion by matching exports and imports.

The widespread use of computing devices, such as laptops and personal computers (PCs), as well as rising investment in the electronics and automobile sector, have been significant growth drivers for the GPU market in recent years. The expansion of technologies like AI, along with the trend of real-time analysis, and the rising demand for high graphics and computing applications are more factors driving the expansion of the graphics processing unit market over the forecast period.



Rising data centres coupled with growing computing applications will boost the graphics processing unit market.



In data centres, the GPUs are used for a variety of activities, including machine learning model operation and training. GPUs are also used by businesses to accelerate models run on supercomputers. As the data centres globally will develop there will be a rise in demand for graphics processing units globally. In September 2022 India's data centre capacity was 870 MW, powered by 138 data centres, and is anticipated to exceed 1,700 MW by 2025. In November 2022 AWS announced the opening of AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, its second data centre in India.



According to the North American data centre trends report In the US in 2021, there were over 100 data centre projects that had been revealed or were in the planning stages, More than 90% of data centre projects are created by colocation service providers and large scale operators such as Facebook, Apple, Google, and Microsoft. According to PIB.gov, in February 2022 Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary of MeitY, in the National Data Centre plans to add 2000 MW of capacity by 2027, accelerating the increase in scheduled data centre capacity across the country.

This shows that the investment in data centres and computing applications is going to increase which will boost the market for GPU. Additionally, a sharp rise in data demand and the opening of data centres has prompted major firms and governments to invest in Graphics processing units which will be a growing market for graphics processing units during the forecasted period.



Increasing demand from the automobile industry will further boost the graphics processing unit market.



GPUs are capable of much more than powering dashboards and in-car displays in the automobile industry. They can show and run advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are now standard in modern vehicles. As vehicle sales and production rise, so will the demand for graphics processing units. According to (IEA) International energy agency, despite supply chain delays and due to the Covid-19 epidemic, electric car sales set a new high in 2021 and the sales nearly doubled to 6.6 million showing a sales share of approximately 9% in comparison to 2020, increasing the total number of electric vehicles on the road to 16.5 million.

According to the OICA data, the production of cars globally has increased from 57 086 075 units in 2021 to 61 598 650 units in 2022 showing a variation of an 8% increase. This showcases the demand for GPU will increase due to the rising production and sales of vehicles which will boost the graphics processing units market growth.



Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period.



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the graphics processing unit market during the forecast period. The regional economy is being driven by an increase in demand for electronic devices such as smartphones and laptop computers in nations like China and India. For instance, According to International Data Corporation, India delivered 14.8 million units of personal computers (PCs) in calendar 2021, representing a 44.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase. The country's PC industry, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, had a successful year, with shipment growth.

Also, growing data centre expenditures and research centres across the Asia Pacific are expected to drive up the GPU demand. For instance, In February 2023, the Ministry of Finance announced that three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) will be established under the National Data Governance Policy, which will be purchased to provide access to anonymized data in these data centres.

This will boost the demand for graphics processing units in the Asia Pacific region. In February 2022One of two data centre clusters that the government has announced will be built in the YRD hub is the Yangtze River Delta Ecological Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone, which will begin construction in Shanghai, Suzhou (Jiangsu Province), and Jiaxing (Zhejiang Province). This shows the demand for graphics processing units will be growing at a rapid pace as more countries in the Asia-pacific region are investing in data centres and increased demand for electronic devices will boost the graphics processing units' market growth.



Market Developments:

In March 2022 , Intel launched the Arc series of Graphics Processing Units (GPU) for laptops and desktop PCs. Arc 3 GPUs are intended for enhanced gaming and content creation, e, while laptops with the Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPUs are designed for advanced and high-performance gaming.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Discrete

Integrated

Hybrid

By End-User

Automotives

Electronics

Data Centres

Aerospace

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Suadi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. GRAPHICS PROCESSING UNIT MARKET BY TYPE



6. GRAPHICS PROCESSING UNIT MARKET BY END-USERS



7. GRAPHICS PROCESSING UNIT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Arm Limited

Sapphire Technology Limited

Advanced Micro Devices

EVGA Corporation

Imagination Technologies Group

Qualcomm Inc.

Dassault Systemes

