Graphite One Applauds Senator Lisa Murkowski's Address Calling for Mineral Policy Priority

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, is pleased to comment on statements made by Senator Lisa Murkowski (AK), who mentioned Graphite One in an address recorded for Benchmark Week 2024 taking place in Los Angeles from November 12-14.

In her address, Senator Lisa Murkowski stated, "I believe that minerals should only grow as a policy priority because frankly, there is no longer a choice. If we want the United States to lead on advanced technologies and the industries of the future, if we truly want to ensure our national security and international competitiveness, we have to start at the start, with minerals, and build complete supply chains."

Senator Murkowski called for several steps critical to building mineral supply chains, including a revised critical minerals list, refilling the Defense Production Act (DPA) account annually, permitting reform, processing reshoring, "and, perhaps most crucially, permits and permission to proceed for projects like Graphite One in Alaska."

The full address can be found here Link.

"As the U.S. Congress's thought leader on critical minerals, Senator Murkowski's call for a comprehensive policy on mining-to-manufacturing supply chains comes at pivotal moment," stated Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One. "Graphite One is committed to do its part to end decades of U.S. graphite dependency and provide a reliable source of a technology material essential to the U.S. economy and the systems that secure our national defense."

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States almost 100 percent import dependent for anode active materials, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy. The building of these facilities remains subject to financing.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode active materials and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at Graphite One's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility to be located in northeastern Ohio.

