Graphium Health Launches FieldMed, the First-Ever Mobile, Patient-Focused Software for Community Health Programs

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the rapid rise of community-based healthcare programs around the country, Graphium Health is leveraging its deep history in developing intelligent software for healthcare professionals to launch FieldMed, a dedicated community health software platform. The new software is the first of its kind to offer paramedics readily accessible, accurate and HIPAA-compliant data-capture capabilities to better serve patients in community health programs.

Community health paramedicine is community-based healthcare that utilizes certified paramedics to facilitate non-emergent response resources and treatments in the home of patients. Created in an effort to close the gap between 911 emergency response and home healthcare, community health programs provide efficient and effective patient care, while reducing emergency calls, hospital readmissions, and overall costs to cities, fire departments, hospitals and patients. Programs are currently active in over 500 cities nationwide.

Through FieldMed's intelligent software, community health programs are empowered with in-depth patient data and trends, such as vitals and labs, food and shelter needs, and environmental risks, allowing paramedics to know and understand their patients better than ever before and deliver focused care for the patient's unique needs. With FieldMed's reporting capabilities, community health programs can provide enhanced patient care, while reducing lost hours and resources for paramedics, city fire/EMS departments and hospitals.

"Having served as a community health paramedic, I've seen the need for this software first-hand, as it allows paramedics to track data points that previously didn't exist in other EMR systems," said Daniel Frey, co-founder and vice president of business development at FieldMed. "FieldMed is delivering a groundbreaking advancement for community health programs, now empowering paramedics to access and track patient data to provide the best possible care. Instead of an automatic trip to the hospital, paramedics can now better track the root of 911 calls, particularly for non-emergent needs, such as food, shelter, environmental risks, and more."

FieldMed was created by a team of experienced paramedics alongside the founders of the healthcare software provider Graphium Health, who developed intelligent anesthesia technology that advances how practices operate by providing automated data capture, MACRA-compliant reporting, and billing integrations.

Daniel Dura, co-founder and CEO of FieldMed and Graphium Health, added, "Through our work with Graphium, we saw an immediate need in the healthcare industry for a software platform to streamline community health patient care. FieldMed is transforming community healthcare by creating technology that allows providers to capture rich data which, in turn, helps them to prioritize patient care. This leads to better patient outcomes, better use of city and hospital resources and, overall, creates better communities."

Randy Barker, co-founder of FieldMed and Graphium Health, continued, "In our work, we want to create real solutions that make a lasting difference for not only the healthcare providers but, ultimately, for the patients. Community health programs are revolutionizing emergency responses for both paramedics and patients and coupled with FieldMed's innovative software, the opportunities to enhance patient care and reporting capabilities are endless."

FieldMed is now available nationwide and offers a variety of pricing structures based on specific program needs. To learn more about FieldMed and the software's capabilities, visit www.fieldmed.com.

FieldMed

FieldMed is the first-ever dedicated community health software platform designed to foster the success of emerging community health programs nationwide. Created by the founders of Graphium Health along with Community Paramedics who helped pioneer community health programs across the country, FieldMed transforms community healthcare by offering accessible, accurate, actionable and HIPAA-compliant reporting capabilities. The patient-first software platform empowers community health programs to provide better in-home patient care by utilizing intelligent software to streamline data and analyze trends. By going beyond regular patient data, FieldMed is reapproaching community healthcare through technology that puts patients first and reduces lost hours and resources for paramedics, city fire/EMS departments, private EMS and hospitals. Learn more at FieldMed.com.

Graphium Health

Founded in 2010, Graphium Health provides innovative, mobile-based software designed to improve how provider groups, hospitals and surgery centers manage their anesthesia practices. Through the use of mobile technologies and services that include billing, QCDR compliance, and clinical and operational reporting, Graphium Health allows healthcare providers to focus on their patients more than ever before. Graphium Health empowers anesthesia practices to increase total billing rates through intelligent systems that ensure accuracy and automate transfer of data to the billing department. Through effective data capture tools, Graphium Health is the leading software among anesthesiologists. Learn more at GraphiumHealth.com.

CONTACT:

Bolt Public Relations

469-340-7368

FieldMed@boltpr.com

SOURCE Graphium Health

Related Links

http://GraphiumHealth.com

