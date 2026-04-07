Grasons Encourages Families to Choose Reuse Over Waste This Earth Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Earth Day approaching, Grasons is encouraging families to rethink what happens to a lifetime of belongings during downsizing and estate transitions. While recycling and composting often take center stage in sustainability conversations, household reuse is one of the most impactful — and often overlooked — ways to reduce landfill waste.

From solid wood furniture to kitchenware and collectibles, many items cleared from homes still have value and usability. Yet without a structured resale or donation plan, those belongings can end up discarded unnecessarily.

"Estate sales are inherently rooted in reuse," said Brandon Ciaccio, Grasons Brand President. "When families are navigating significant life transitions, their focus is often on logistics and timelines. What sometimes gets overlooked is that resale and redistribution keep usable items in circulation and out of landfills. That's a meaningful environmental impact."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans generate more than 290 million tons of municipal solid waste annually, with furniture and durable household goods contributing significantly to landfill volume. Choosing resale and donation options can extend the life cycle of these items and reduce environmental strain.

Grasons encourages families to incorporate sustainability into their spring transitions by taking several practical steps:

• Prioritize resale before disposal. Furniture, décor, tools and collectibles often retain value and can serve another household.

• Separate donation-ready items early. Identifying nonprofit partners in advance reduces last-minute disposal decisions.

• Avoid bulk disposal when possible. Sorting and staging belongings intentionally can prevent unnecessary waste.

• Think beyond convenience. Fast removal may feel efficient, but thoughtful redistribution creates longer-term environmental benefit.

• Reframe letting go. Knowing belongings will continue to serve a purpose can make the transition easier emotionally and environmentally.

Spring cleaning and downsizing frequently coincide with retirement, relocation or managing a loved one's estate. By incorporating sustainability into the process, families can reduce waste while honoring the value of the items accumulated over time.

Founded in 2013, Grasons, a member of Evive Brands, is a national estate sale and business liquidation franchise specializing in professional estate sale management, online sales, and comprehensive transition services. With franchise locations across the country, Grasons supports families, executors and businesses through organized, efficient and compassionate sale processes.

As Earth Month highlights environmental responsibility nationwide, Grasons encourages families to consider reuse as an essential part of responsible home transitions.

For more information, visit www.grasons.com.

SOURCE Grasons