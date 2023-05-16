Grasons Highlights Rising Trend of Online Estate Sales

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The estate sales industry has been evolving over the years, and one of the most significant trends is the rise of online estate sales. According to industry statistics, the online estate sales market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% from 2020 to 2027. This trend has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people have turned to online shopping to avoid in-person contact.

"Online estate sales are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience and accessibility," says Grasons Brand President Simone Kelly. "At Grasons, we recognize the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences. That's why we offer live online sales as a convenient and efficient way to sell your items."

Grasons is a leading nationwide estate sale franchise with over 31 locations, offering professional estate sale and business liquidation services to homeowners, realtors, and estate attorneys. They help clients with downsizing, relocating, or liquidating an estate or business, and are dedicated to providing their clients with exceptional service.

According to Kelly, their live online sales are a great option for those who are unable to have a sale on-site, have a smaller volume of items to sell, or would like to reach a wider audience of buyers. Grasons has experienced a significant increase in demand for estate and business liquidation online services over the past year, as more people have turned to online shopping and social distancing measures have limited in-person sales.

Kelly noted that when working with Grasons for a live online sale, their team will photograph and catalog your items, create an online listing for each item and promote the sale to their large database of buyers. "We conduct the sale via a live online platform, handle all post-sale tasks including packing and shipping, and provide you with a detailed report of all items sold and corresponding prices," she explained. "This provides a seamless and stress-free experience for clients.

"Online estate sales allow our clients to reach a wider audience, which can result in a higher sale price for their items," added Kelly. "We provide a high level of customer service, ensuring that our clients feel informed and supported throughout the entire process."

