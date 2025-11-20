Grasons Launches "Treasures of Giving" Holiday Campaign

Celebrating the Stories Behind Estate Sale Finds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, the nation's leading estate sale and business liquidation franchise and part of the Evive Brands family, is launching its "Treasures of Giving" holiday campaign, celebrating how pre-loved possessions find new life and bring joy to others during the holiday season. Through this initiative, franchise owners nationwide will share heartwarming stories of unique items sold at estate sales and the meaningful connections they create.

"Every estate sale we conduct represents more than just the exchange of items — it's a continuation of someone's story," said Brandon Ciaccio, Grasons Interim Brand President. "The 'Treasures of Giving' campaign shines a light on the emotional side of what we do, reminding people that generosity and legacy often go hand in hand."

Each participating franchisee will post short stories or videos on social media highlighting memorable estate sale finds and how those items have made an impact.

The spirit of the season was especially felt in Gilbert, AZ, where franchise owners Angelica Olea and Derrik Roberts helped a local family part with a treasured piece of their holiday history. "Every so often, we come across an item that carries more than just charm — it carries memories," Olea said. "This season, one family is parting with a beloved piece of their holiday tradition: a vintage North Pole mailbox that once sat by their tree, filled with letters to Santa and childhood dreams.

For years, it was the centerpiece of their Christmas mornings — a place where little hands slipped in notes, and where parents tucked away memories that would last a lifetime," she continued. "Now, with their children grown, the family is ready to pass this special piece along, hoping it will become part of another family's story. It's more than décor — it's an invitation to start a tradition, to keep the magic of Christmas alive year after year."

"Stories like this remind us that every item sold at an estate sale holds the potential to create new joy and meaning — connecting generations through simple acts of giving," added Ciaccio.

Across the country, Grasons franchisees are encouraged to invite their communities to participate by sharing their own stories and photos using #TreasuresOfGiving.

Thinking of holding an estate sale? Contact your local Grasons team to learn how we can help your treasures find their next home, visit www.grasons.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Grundemann

602-739-8810

[email protected]

SOURCE Grasons