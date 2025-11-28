Gratitude, Friendship, and Community: Modular Hawaii Celebrates a Season of Thanks and a Remarkable Six-Month Launch

New units available for lease or sale, delivered by a trusted, local team committed to fast, high-quality portable space solutions

HONOLULU, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As season of gratitude begins, Modular Hawaii is reflecting on the extraordinary relationships, trust, and community support that turned a six-month idea into a fully operational modular company with signed contracts extending into 2026. The company's founder, Mike Fox, credits longstanding friendships, loyal business partners, customers and a dedicated team for helping transform a vision into fruition.

"How does a business launch in six months?" Fox reflected. "It starts with gratitude and the people who have been with you from the beginning."

This season, Fox is giving thanks starting with one call at a time. The first would be Lloyd Kandell, his original agency partner from 30 years ago. Lloyd, in turn, reached out to Melinda Mullis, founder of OrangeRoc, who had supported Fox's companies in the past. The group reunited, combining decades of expertise and experience to help launch Modular Hawaii.

"This time, it wasn't just about building a business," Fox added. "It was about creating a path for my original team Edie Nakoa, Guy Murakami, Mike Rabang, and Kimo Nakoa to one day earn ownership once they are fully vested. These are some of the people who contributed to my success from the very beginning. Community matters, and longstanding relationships matter when it comes to operationalizing a business. We thrive when we lift each other up and stay focused on the mission."

Modular Hawaii has gone from concept to signed contracts including several immediate-delivery projects. One team member shared, "It's important to be grateful this season. Each of us has strengths, and together we're able to serve customers with exceptional care. We're human-centric, and we believe every space we deliver exists to support a person, a role, and a purpose."

We serve schools, healthcare providers, construction crews, government agencies, businesses, and major event organizers statewide to support rapid expansion, emergency needs, and flexible growth. Modular Hawaii offers an efficient alternative to traditional construction with a local team that understands our state logistics.

Guy Murakami is leading Modular Hawaii's sponsorship and community partnership with Friends of Hawaii Charities at Sony Open in Hawai'i, a collaboration that reflects the company's commitment to all people. This dedication will be showcased in January 2026 when Modular Hawaii serves as a major event sponsor at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. The team will provide nine fully furnished modular units for the PGA Tour, reinforcing the company's support for events that strengthen Hawai'i's culture, community, and economy.

"It's an honor to support an event that brings people together and highlights the best of Hawai'i," said Guy Murakami, Sales Manager at Modular Hawaii. "Providing these modular units is our way of giving back and contributing to an event that has such a positive impact on our islands."

About Modular Hawaii

Modular Hawaii provides modular buildings and portable units for lease or sale to commercial, educational, healthcare, government, construction, and event sectors throughout the Hawaiian Islands. With a focus on high-quality construction, rapid deployment, and dependable local service, Modular Hawaii delivers flexible building solutions that help organizations expand quickly and efficiently.

Guided by a mission to provide reliable, fast, and high-quality modular structures, the company operates with a general contractor license and a human-centered philosophy recognizing that every modular unit exists to support a person, a role, and a purpose. This belief drives Modular Hawaii's approach to product development, design, and delivery. Backed by a dedicated local team, the company ensures that every project is completed with professionalism, care, and efficiency.

For inquiries, contact Sales Managers Edie Nakoa or Guy Murakami at (808) 767-6700 or email [email protected] Visit www.ModularHawaii.com for more information.

Media Contact Angelina Creger (808) 557-1217 ModularHawaii.com Office Address Modular Hawaii 91-294 Kauhi St Unit J Kapolei, Hawaii 96707 Phone: (808) 767-6700

SOURCE Modular Hawaii