GravaStar 4 Year Journey - Bring Sci-Fi to Hi-Fi

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years ago in 2018, GravaStar began its intergalactic journey, which started with the Mars Bluetooth speaker .

Before GravaStar launched, it was just a dream held by founder and designer Yong. He had a clear vision for sci-fi inspired speakers – but was unsure on how to go about it. ''When we first started, all the ideas were based on our own interests and hobbies, and we just wanted to make it happen,'' he says.

But the founder believed in his idea, and pursued his creative vision. As a result, GravaStar has seen plenty of success in a short time frame, and have seen its speakers lauded by audiences worldwide, but how did it all start?

The Beginning of GravaStar

GravaStar's Bluetooth gaming speakers are known for their unique, cyberpunk aesthetic. You can also check what's the inspiration behind the brand , which highlighted how GravaStar was born out of Yong's love of all things sci-fi. "I've always been interested in mecha sci-fi, since I was a child," he says.

He had been working as a designer for more than 10 years prior to launching GravaStar, but wanted to do something more for himself. "I was providing design services. I made a lot of designs that were technically good, but not necessarily to my liking. I wanted to design a product according to my own preferences and make it a reality."

Eventually, after spending hours creating GravaStar designs in their rawest form, he put one of his designs on crowdfunding website Indiegogo. Thousands supported his creations for their uniqueness and industrial concept, and eventually GravaStar was born. "It was, and still is, truly a blessing to have the opportunity to combine my personal interests with work, and to see it come to life."

What's been the highlight of the GravaStar journey?

Watching his vision come to life was a highlight in itself for Yong.

Beyond that, he is most proud of the uniqueness of GravaStar's speakers and products, and how they have been received by its audience. "Our biggest highlight is that we have created a completely unique product. The design is so different and it challenges people's perceptions. You don't have to stick to the rules, you can completely break the tradition and pursue newer and better things."

What does the future of GravaStar look like?

As a brand that creates out-of-this-world speakers, it's only natural to look at the future of GravaStar. Yong wants to expand the product line even further, and has already started planning some exciting new releases. These include e-sports products, 3C peripherals (products related to computer, communication and consumer electronics) and smart wearable products.

"I hope that Gravastar will become a household name synonymous with mecha sci-fi over the next four years. Maybe one day, we will expand and have our own games and even our own metaverse content. There are many things that can be done, who knows what the future holds!" Yong said.

