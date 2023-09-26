GravaStar Launches Mecha Robot-inspired Charger That Transforms Your Charging Experience with Style, Speed, and Safety

Experience the GravaStar Delta35 GaN Fast Charger – where innovative design, eco-friendly technology, dual ports, advanced safety, and universal compatibility combine to redefine your charging experience. Get ready to power up in style and efficiency!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GravaStar proudly introduces the Delta35 GaN Fast Charger, a marvel of technology and design that redefines the way we charge our devices. Inspired by classic mecha aesthetics, the Delta35 is not just a charger; it's a futuristic work of art, combining form and function seamlessly.

Unparalleled Charging Speed and Universal Adaptability

GravaStar Delta35 35w GaN fast charger (pink & white) GravaStar Delta35 35w GaN fast charger (Dual USB-C ports)

Equipped with Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the Delta35 stands as a testament to efficiency and power. GaN technology ensures that the charger operates at peak performance with minimal heat generation, resulting not only in quicker, more efficient charging but also in eco-friendly and low-heat technology.

Featuring dual USB-C ports and supporting a maximum power output of 35W per port, it offers the fastest charging experience possible for multiple devices at once. A synchronous rectification chip further enhances the Delta35's power supply efficiency, making it ideal for smartphones, iPads, MacBook Air, Switch, and more. Experience the future of charging with a device that's not only faster but also more energy-efficient.

Functional and Transformative Robotic Design

Much like robots from the golden age of sci-fi films, the Delta35 features a captivating shape-shifting design with adjustable arms and ears. These adjustable elements allow you to customize its appearance, making it the perfect fit for your unique style.

The mesmerizing ice-white indicator light not only adds a touch of elegance, making it come to life when in use, but also provides real-time power status so you can always see the status of your device's charge.

Yong Huang, the founder of GravaStar, expressed the company's vision: "GravaStar is dedicated to transforming traditionally 'boring' products into collectible items that perfectly incorporate cutting-edge technology. The Delta35 is not only a powerful charger but also a work of art that embodies our commitment to innovation."

Safety and Durability at the Core

Safety is paramount, and the Delta35 prioritizes it. Despite delivering 35W of power through GaN technology, this charger remains resistant to heat. Its intelligent design minimizes energy loss during power conversion, ensuring a longer lifespan for both the charger and your devices. Protection mechanisms against overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuits, and over-temperature issues are seamlessly integrated for worry-free charging. Plus, the Delta35's flame-retardant shell guarantees a safe charge every time.

Prepare to embark on a journey into the future of charging technology with the GravaStar Delta35 GaN Fast Charger. It's more than just a charger; it's an experience that combines style, efficiency, and safety like never before.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.gravastar.com/products/delta35, the MSRP is $29.95. At the launch time, there will be 2 colors available for US plug - White and Pink

About GravaStar

GravaStar was founded in 2018, born from the founder Yong's vision to create a futuristic, cyberpunk world fusing sci-fi with hi-fi. The GravaStar team is composed of designers, craftsmen, cartoonists, engineers, gamers, music fans, explorers, and other visionaries working together to make cool things and merge mecha, metal, and technology with everyday products. With 20 years of industrial design experience, Yong uses his personal passion to produce design-driven, hyper-modern playable collectibles that don't compromise on sound quality, creating elegant products for users who want to be different.

