GravaStar Unveils Mercury X Pro and X Gaming Mice, Combining Featherlight Precision with Unmatched Performance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GravaStar, a leader in premium gaming accessories, proudly announces the launch of its Mercury X Pro and Mercury X ultralight gaming mice. Designed for competitive gamers and enthusiasts, these mice offer a fusion of ultra-lightweight build and cutting-edge performance, empowering gamers to achieve their best with every click.

GravaStar Mercury X Series Ultralight Gaming Mice

Featherlight Design Meets High-Octane Performance

The Mercury X Pro and Mercury X are engineered with an ultra-lightweight design, weighing just 49g, allowing gamers to move faster and more precisely without fatigue. Whether you're engaged in intense esports competitions or casual gaming, the Mercury X series ensures effortless control and maximum agility. Featuring the PAW 3950 sensor with 32,000 DPI precision, gamers can fine-tune their sensitivity to meet any gameplay situation, offering unparalleled accuracy for even the most demanding games.

With an 8,000Hz polling rate, the Mercury X Pro delivers ultra-low latency and instant feedback, ensuring that every move, click, and scroll is captured in real-time. This is complemented by a 0.125ms response time, making these mice a competitive edge in the world of high-speed gaming.

Tri-Mode Connectivity for Seamless Gameplay

The Mercury X Pro and X mice feature Tri-Mode connectivity (Bluetooth, Wireless 2.4G, and Wired) for gamers who require flexibility across different platforms. Whether you're using Bluetooth for casual browsing, 2.4G wireless for lag-free gaming, or wired mode for uninterrupted performance, the Mercury X series has you covered. With a 10-meter transmission range and a 400mAh battery, the Mercury X Pro ensures long-lasting playtime with consistent, high-speed performance.

Customizable Features for a Tailored Experience

Both models are equipped with 5 programmable buttons, allowing gamers to customize controls for maximum efficiency. Onboard memory profiles let users store multiple configurations, ensuring a smooth transition between devices or game types. RGB lighting adds a visual touch, with multiple customizable modes and lighting speeds, making your setup as personalized as your playstyle. Plus, you can easily customize Mercury X series mice on the web.

Built for Durability and Comfort

The Mercury X Pro and X feature a hollow skeleton design with a 0.8mm magnesium alloy frame, offering both ventilation for comfort and enhanced durability. This ergonomic design ensures a perfect fit for long gaming sessions, providing a lightweight feel without sacrificing strength. The Teflon feet pads offer smooth, precise gliding for effortless movement across any surface, making them perfect for gamers who demand both speed and control.

Yong Huang, the founder of GravaStar, shared his excitement: "The Mercury X Pro and X gaming mice represent our commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with design excellence. These mice are built to help gamers reach their peak performance, whether it's in competitive esports or casual play."

Price and Availability

The Mercury X Pro and X gaming mice are available now for purchase at GravaStar's official website www.gravastar.com/collections/mice. MSRP for the Mercury X Pro normal version is $139.95 and for the Mercury X is $109.95. Both models come in 3 colors, Battle-worn Yellow, Galaxy Black and Interstellar Silver colors that complement any gaming setup.

About GravaStar

Founded in 2018 by Yong Huang, GravaStar is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design and technology in the world of gaming accessories. With a passion for sci-fi aesthetics and high-performance engineering, GravaStar fuses futuristic mecha-inspired designs with cutting-edge technology to create collectible, functional products. Backed by over 20 years of industrial design experience, GravaStar delivers premium, high-quality gaming peripherals for those who demand both style and performance.

Media Contact Information

GravaStar

Shanshan Wang

[email protected]

+1(858)367-3833

