Gravely PC Founder Marc Gravely and North Texas Legal Leaders Establish Dallas Insurance Law American Inn of Court

Organization is first American Inn of Court to focus on insurance law

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravely PC is pleased to announce that firm founder Marc Gravely is one of three North Texas legal leaders who have established the Dallas Insurance Law American Inn of Court, the first American Inn of Court to focus entirely on insurance law.

The Inn of Court, founded by Mr. Gravely, Judge David Horan, and attorney Matthew Kolodoski, was established for the purpose of providing judges, law professors, policyholder attorneys and carrier attorneys with a forum to discuss and debate current insurance law topics and recent industry developments.

The organization is a chapter of The American Inns of Court Foundation, whose mission is to "inspire the legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring."

"This is an exciting first for the legal community," said Mr. Gravely. "With so much happening within insurance law, especially here in Texas, this organization is the perfect way for those of us in the industry to remain on top of this constant evolution."

The American Inns of Court Foundation chartered the Inn in October 2023, making it one of 12 Inns in North Texas.

The organization's leadership includes:

President – Judge David Horan , U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas

, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Counselor – Marc Gravely , Gravely PC

, Gravely PC Secretary/Treasurer – Matthew Kolodoski, Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, L.L.P.

Membership Committee Chair – Harrison Yoss , Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, L.L.P.

, Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, L.L.P. Program Committee Chair – Amy E. Stewart , Amy Stewart PC

Membership is divided into three categories based on a member's level of experience: Associates, Barristers, and Masters of the Bench. To learn more, visit: https://insurancelawinn.com/.

