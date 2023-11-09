Gravely PC Founder Marc Gravely and North Texas Legal Leaders Establish Dallas Insurance Law American Inn of Court

News provided by

Gravely PC

09 Nov, 2023, 13:28 ET

Organization is first American Inn of Court to focus on insurance law

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravely PC is pleased to announce that firm founder Marc Gravely is one of three North Texas legal leaders who have established the Dallas Insurance Law American Inn of Court, the first American Inn of Court to focus entirely on insurance law.

The Inn of Court, founded by Mr. Gravely, Judge David Horan, and attorney Matthew Kolodoski, was established for the purpose of providing judges, law professors, policyholder attorneys and carrier attorneys with a forum to discuss and debate current insurance law topics and recent industry developments.

The organization is a chapter of The American Inns of Court Foundation, whose mission is to "inspire the legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring."

"This is an exciting first for the legal community," said Mr. Gravely. "With so much happening within insurance law, especially here in Texas, this organization is the perfect way for those of us in the industry to remain on top of this constant evolution."  

The American Inns of Court Foundation chartered the Inn in October 2023, making it one of 12 Inns in North Texas.

The organization's leadership includes:

  • President – Judge David Horan, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas
  • Counselor – Marc Gravely, Gravely PC
  • Secretary/Treasurer – Matthew Kolodoski, Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, L.L.P.
  • Membership Committee Chair – Harrison Yoss, Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, L.L.P.
  • Program Committee Chair – Amy E. Stewart, Amy Stewart PC

Membership is divided into three categories based on a member's level of experience: Associates, Barristers, and Masters of the Bench. To learn more, visit: https://insurancelawinn.com/.

Gravely PC has developed a national reputation based on record outcomes in large and complex construction defect litigation and first-party and bad-faith insurance disputes. The firm's veteran litigators are trusted advisers to commercial property owners, boards and governmental entities in disputes involving general contractors, design professionals and insurance companies. The firm pioneered the use of the contingent-fee litigation model for construction defect disputes and is known for its high degree of expertise in complex engineering, scientific and technical issues at the heart of these disputes. Visit: https://www.gravely.law.     

Media Contact:   
April Arias   
800-559-4534  
[email protected]     

SOURCE Gravely PC

