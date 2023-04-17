Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Likely to Exhibit Substantial Growth at a CAGR of 14% by 2032 | DelveInsight

Graves' ophthalmopathy market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in diagnosed cases, increased awareness about the disease, increased R&D for developing new molecules, and the expected commercial success of upcoming therapies in the 7MM

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Graves' ophthalmopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, Graves' ophthalmopathy market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent Graves' ophthalmopathy cases in the 7MM were approximately 2.4 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading Graves' ophthalmopathy companies such as Immunovant Sciences, Novartis, Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ValenzaBio , and others are developing novel Graves' ophthalmopathy drugs that can be available in the Graves' ophthalmopathy market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel Graves' ophthalmopathy drugs that can be available in the Graves' ophthalmopathy market in the coming years. The promising Graves' ophthalmopathy therapies in the pipeline include Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, Linsitinib, Aflibercept, VB421, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major Graves' ophthalmopathy market share @ Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Report

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Overview

Graves' ophthalmopathy, also known as thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy (TAO) and thyroid eye disease (TED), is the most common extrathyroidal manifestation of Graves' disease. It is an autoimmune illness in which the generation of autoantibodies causes inflammatory changes in the orbit. The autoantibodies are thought to be directed at a protein found in both the orbit and the thyroid.

Graves' ophthalmopathy symptoms include eye irritation or grittiness, redness or inflammation of the conjunctiva, excessive tears or dry eyes, swelling of the eyelids, sensitivity to light, forward displacement or bulging of the eyes, and double vision. For Graves' ophthalmopathy diagnosis, the doctor may order tests, such as a computerized tomography (CT) scan or an MRI, to discover alterations in the muscles surrounding the eyes. They may also need blood testing to see if their thyroid hormone levels and antibodies are too high or too low.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 2.4 million prevalent cases of graves' ophthalmopathy in the 7MM in 2022.

As per the estimates, the US contributed to the largest prevalent population of graves' ophthalmopathy, acquiring ~42% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Germany accounted for around 13% and Japan accounted for around 8% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

The graves' ophthalmopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Prevalent Cases

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Chronicity

Moderate-to-severe Drug-treated Cases of Acute Graves' Ophthalmopathy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Graves' ophthalmopathy epidemiology trends @ Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiological Insights

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Treatment Market

Graves' ophthalmopathy is managed using a combination of basic, medicinal, and surgical treatments, depending on the severity of the patient's symptoms. The optimal Graves' ophthalmopathy treatment goal is to reduce the risk of visual difficulties, minimize adverse effects, eliminate the need for surgical treatments, restore thyroid function, and prevent Graves' ophthalmopathy from progressing or recurring. Graves' ophthalmopathy is often a single, self-limiting episode that can be separated into two phases based on the disease's inflammatory activity. The acute inflammatory phase normally responds to immunosuppressive anti-inflammatory medication, depending on the degree of involvement.

Artificial tear drops can aid with dry eye relief in people with mild graves' ophthalmopathy. Supplementing with selenium can also be helpful. If Graves' ophthalmopathy is acute, a small number of individuals with mild Graves' ophthalmopathy may be recommended for low-dose immunomodulation. It is critical to create an early immunosuppressive treatment that restricts the progression of the inflammatory illness in moderate-severe types. Thyroid illness management can enhance orbital involvement, while the course is mainly independent in most cases. TEPEZZA (teprotumumab) is currently the only FDA-approved therapy for graves' ophthalmopathy treatment. Glucocorticoids, mycophenolate, rituximab, tocilizumab, teprotumumab, cyclosporine/mTOR inhibitors, and other forms of medication are used for graves' ophthalmopathy treatment.

To know more about Graves' ophthalmopathy treatment guidelines, visit @ Graves' Ophthalmopathy Management

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Batoclimab (IMVT 1401): Immunovant Sciences

COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis

VRDN-001: Viridian Therapeutics

Linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics

Aflibercept: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

VB421: ValenzaBio

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Graves' ophthalmopathy @ Drugs for Graves' Ophthalmopathy Treatment

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the graves' ophthalmopathy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending worldwide. Recent attempts to raise patient and clinician awareness of Graves' ophthalmopathy through various awareness programs are expected to result in earlier diagnosis and Graves' ophthalmopathy treatment. In addition, the recent FDA approval of Horizon's TEPEZZA in the United States has expedited research and development in the graves' ophthalmopathy market. Furthermore, the first step in ocular drug discovery programs is to design an effective molecule with an intended delivery strategy matched to the target compartment. Moreover, the lack of disease-modifying therapeutic options for chronic patients substantially influences their mental and social well-being.

However, several factors may hamper Graves' ophthalmopathy market growth in the coming years. The inadequate understanding of disease progression, resulting in uncertainty about the durability of response and the incidence of relapse, is the prominent factor that can impact the graves' ophthalmopathy market growth. As a rare condition, the limited patient population poses significant difficulty in therapeutic development. Moreover, the inflammation caused by Graves' ophthalmopathy might affect the ocular muscles, resulting in diplopia and a negative impact on daily tasks like reading and driving. Furthermore, the discovery and development of new therapies for ocular illnesses have typically been associated with a low technical and regulatory success probability. Thus all these factors may cause a dip in the growth of the Graves' ophthalmopathy market in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market CAGR 14 % Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Size in 2022 USD 1.9 Billion Key Grave'' Ophthalmopathy Companies Immunovant Sciences, Novartis, Viridian Therapeutics, Sling Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ValenzaBio, and others Key Pipeline Graves' Ophthalmopathy Therapies Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), COSENTYX (secukinumab), VRDN-001, Linsitinib, Aflibercept, VB421, and others

Scope of the Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Graves' Ophthalmopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Graves' Ophthalmopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Graves' Ophthalmopathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Graves' Ophthalmopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Graves' ophthalmopathy drugs in development @ Graves' Ophthalmopathy Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Key Insights 2. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Report Introduction 3. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Treatment and Management 7. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Marketed Drugs 10. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Analysis 12. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Drivers 16. Graves' Ophthalmopathy Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Pipeline

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key graves' ophthalmopathy companies, including Novartis, Harbour BioMed, Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., among others.

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Forecast

Graves' Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted graves' ophthalmopathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Graves' Disease Market

Graves' Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key graves' disease companies, including Viridian Therapeutics, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Apitope International NV, Sling Therapeutics, among others.

Graves' Disease Pipeline

Graves' Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key graves' disease companies, including Viridian Therapeutics, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Apitope International NV, Sling Therapeutics, among others.

Graves' Orbitopathy Market

Graves' Orbitopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key graves' orbitopathy companies, including ValenzaBio, Argenx, HanAll Biopharma, among others.

Graves' Orbitopathy Pipeline

Graves' Orbitopathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key graves' orbitopathy companies, including ValenzaBio, Argenx, HanAll Biopharma, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Tay-sachs Disease Or Gm2 Gangliosidosis Market | Onycholysis Market | Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market | Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market | Global Electrophysiology Devices Market | Anaphylaxis Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infections Market | Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Allergic Rhinitis Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market | Colorectal Cancer Crc Market | Opioid Induced Constipation Market | Vertigo Market | Bone Anchored Hearing Systems Market | Wound Closure Devices Market | Hip Replacement Devices Market | Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market | Egfr Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market | Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market | Hyperkalemia Market | Polycythemia Market Neurostimulation Devices Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Ventilator Market | Cerebral Aneurysm Market | Alpha Antitrypsin Market | Binge Eating Disorder Market | Bunion Market | Concussions Market Size | Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market | Healthcare Due Diligence Services | Minimal Residual Disease Market | Hypertrophic Scar Market | Lung Fibrosis Market | Anterior Uveitis Market | 22q11.2 deletion syndrome Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) Market | Acute Radiation Syndrome Market | Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor Deficiency Market | Androgenetic Alopecia Market | Hyperlipidemia Market | Cardiotoxicity Market | Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market | Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (FAODs) Market | Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome Market | Emphysema Market | Canaloplasty Market | Dravet Syndrome Market | Celiac Disease Market | Chlamydia Infections Market | Syphilis Market | Renal Tubular Acidosis Market | Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Market | Aplastic Anemia Market | Bacterial Pneumonia Market | B cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market | B cell Lymphomas Market | Behcets Disease Market Neoantigen-based Personalized Cancer therapeutic Vaccines Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast—by 2035 | Glioblastoma Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP