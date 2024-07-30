Gravis Capital Management Ltd Adopts Bloomberg AIM for Operational Oversight and to Streamline Front Office Workflow

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that Gravis Capital Management Ltd (Gravis), a UK-based asset manager with £2.5bn in assets under management, has selected Bloomberg as a key technology partner to help deliver on their future growth plans.

Gravis will utilize Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management technology solution, to provide operational intelligence and management for its front office, including pre-trade processes and improving the order generation workflow, and for fund holdings reconciliation. In addition, Bloomberg will provide services to aid Gravis with inbound asset servicer integrations and data reconciliation. Gravis also uses Bloomberg PORT, a leading portfolio and risk analytics solution, and the adoption of AIM provides the firm with a front-to-back workflow to better manage and scale its portfolios.

Matthew Norris, Head of Real Estate Securities at Gravis, said: "We've been incredibly impressed with Bloomberg AIM. It's given us access to very efficient portfolio management and order routing tools, as well as real time analysis of both risks and opportunities in our portfolios. As Gravis increases its range of funds – the most recent addition being the collaboration with Robeco to launch the Robeco Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund – Bloomberg is playing an important role."

Will Argent, Director of Infrastructure Securities at Gravis, added: "Bloomberg AIM has scalable, best-in-class products, which are really at the cutting edge of portfolio and order management technology, and exemplary service standards from implementation through to its ongoing day-to-day support."

"It's exciting to see industry participants futureproof and grow their businesses with the help of the right technology and we are proud to be able to offer Gravis access to best-in-class data, technology, and workflows that support their business decisions effectively," said Raquel Alves, Global Head of Buy-Side Order and Investment Management Solutions, Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions delivers front-to-back technology workflows for the investment lifecycle through a suite of integrated offerings. Bloomberg AIM is a leading order and investment management technology solution with multi-asset decision support and portfolio management, order management, trade compliance and post-trade workflows. Bloomberg AIM is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $22 trillion in assets. PORT and PORT Enterprise provide portfolio and risk analytics with advanced risk and return attribution models across 15,000 firms globally empowering clients to gain deeper insights into portfolios. Together, these solutions manage integrated workflows of more than 200 shared clients, including over 100 of the world's top asset managers by AUM. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions .

Bloomberg's Enterprise Technology practice provides customers with connectivity and advanced integration products and professional services, including development, deployment, and ongoing support for seamless workflows across multiple systems via its Enterprise iPaaS offering.

About Gravis Capital Management

Gravis was established in 2008 and floated its first fund, a UK listed provider of debt for UK infrastructure projects, in 2010. Subsequently, it has launched six further funds including two closed-ended funds (a student accommodation REIT, which has since been taken private, and another infrastructure debt fund) and four OEICs focused on listed infrastructure, clean energy, listed UK real estate investment trusts, and digital infrastructure. Gravis entered into a strategic partnership with ORIX Corporation in February 2021 and is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

