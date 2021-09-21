Gravitas Ventures Acquires "Last Testament" for October Release

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has acquired North American rights to distribute writer/director Anthony Catalano's Last Testament. The indie true crime drama was produced by Catalano and it stars Dominick Alesia, Anna Roemer, and Rima Sabal.

On October 19th, Gravitas will launch the film across all major VOD platforms, plus home video releases on DVD and Blu-Ray to follow. It is currently available to pre-order from Apple iTunes.

Last Testament poster Dominick Alesia ("Ricky Rodriguez") in Last Testament

Last Testament explores the shocking true story of Ricky Rodriguez and the Children Of God cult. Born into the infamous cult, Ricky (Dominick Alesia) was subjected to years of abuse while also being groomed to one day lead the cult. He was finally able to escape the cult with his wife, Elixcia (Anna Roemer), but he remained haunted by his past. Ricky reaches a breaking point and he vows to take down the cult and its leaders - including his mother - by any means necessary.

Anthony Catalano reflects: "As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and someone who struggles with mental illness, I became fascinated by the harrowing story of Ricky Rodriguez. His story isn't a happy one, it isn't easy or convenient, but it's one that needs to be known."

Last Testament was filmed in Northeast Wisconsin in May of 2020, just as statewide COVID restrictions were being lifted. Its world premiere was held at the 2021 Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival, where Anthony Catalano was nominated for Best Experimental Feature Filmmaker.

Gravitas Ventures Acquisitions Coordinator Megan Huggins negotiated with Alex Nohe, Co-Founder of BloodSweatHoney, on behalf of the filmmaker.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/573168027

About Anthony Catalano

Following graduating magna cum laude from Columbia College Chicago (BA Film & Video, 2011), Anthony Catalano started the full-service production company ADC-Video in his home state of Wisconsin. He rose to being the premier live event videographer in the region, but his goals were always focussed on feature filmmaking. His full-length screenplays were accepted into competition at the 2011 Ivy Film Festival and the 2013 Fright Night Film Fest. In 2021 he founded Dead Letter Productions and his first feature film, Last Testament, is slated to be released by Gravitas Ventures.

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America – over one billion homes worldwide. Recent releases include Our Friend directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and The Secret: Dare to Dream, directed by Andy Tennant and starring Katie Holmes. For more information, please visit gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on Twitter and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

