Gravity Game Unite's Ragnarok Zero: Global OBT Is Now Live, with Global User Participation Heating Up!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysia subsidiary of global game company Gravity, has officially launched the Open Beta Test (OBT) for its PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global, revealing key game features and event benefits to help players enjoy the game to the fullest.

Ragnarok Zero: Global preserves the classic charm of Ragnarok Online by recreating its world view, 2D pixel art graphics, BGM, and core content, while also introducing new stories that expand the world of Midgard.

Ragnarok Zero: Global OBT In-Game Screenshot

A Modern Interpretation of Classic RO Charm with a Fresh Twist

Ragnarok Zero: Global delivers a polished first impression by modernizing the iconic visual assets of the Ragnarok IP, including its icons, launcher, and dedicated skins.

The game also offers intuitive UI that allows players to easily understand key features without additional learning, support for seven languages, and convenient features such as auto-hunt.

During this OBT, players can choose from various job classes based on the six original Ragnarok Online class lines: Swordsman, Mage, Merchant, Acolyte, Thief, and Archer, and play up to Level 50.

The game has been designed to provide a different kind of fun from the original by adjusting character progression and the overall gameplay flow. Players can hunt monsters more conveniently using the auto-hunt feature, while simplified travel routes help reduce fatigue when moving between regions. In addition, the expanded camera view enhances immersion by offering a wider and more open field of vision.

Special OBT Benefits Including Limited Titles and Exclusive Costume Items

Players can enjoy the OBT even more through various commemorative events prepared by Gravity Game Unite.

First, players who check in through the OBT page can receive 20,000 Free Kafra Points once per day. Special rewards will also be provided after the official launch based on the level achieved during the OBT period. In addition, Other events include the Bug Reporting Event and Player Survey Event, where players can share their feedback directly with the development team. Adventurers who participate in the event will also receive additional in-game rewards upon official launch.

Players who complete events through NPCs located in major cities can obtain the Top Adventurer Reward Box and the limited title "Pioneer." The GM Boss Summon Event also allows players to experience the fun of cooperative battles.

Players who take screenshots in their favorite in-game locations, upload them to their social media, and verify their participation will also receive in-game items. Other events include a Bug Report Event, while users who purchase a subscription plan of six months or longer during the OBT period will receive an exclusive limited-edition costume item.

Global User Participation in the OBT Fuels Growing Excitement for New Map

Through the OBT, Gravity Game Unite is working together with players from Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania to further improve the game's overall quality. Since the start of the OBT, many global users from each region have been actively participating in the game, while official communities and social media channels have seen lively activity, including event participation and screenshot sharing.

Based on user feedback and gameplay data collected during the OBT, Gravity Game Unite plans to continue improving service stability, content quality, and overall convenience.

In addition, GGU has revealed a new Germany-themed map as one of the game's key upcoming contents. The map is scheduled to be introduced at official launch, and after the release of its concept images, it has been drawing attention from users across official communities and social media channels. Gravity Game Unite is currently sharing the map's development progress step by step through its official social media and community channels.

At official launch, Ragnarok Zero: Global is also scheduled to introduce a unified server environment for Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania, making it the first PC-based Ragnarok IP title to offer such a global service structure. User-generated content, which will allow players to create items directly, is also currently in preparation.

Meanwhile, the OBT for Ragnarok Zero: Global will run until May 28 at 7:59 AM Malaysia Time, targeting players in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania. Players can participate by signing up on the official website and downloading the PC client.

Pre-registration is also ongoing until the official launch, and pre-registered users will receive special in-game rewards after launch. More details can be found on the pre-registration page: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/prereservation?media=pr3

Stay Connected

Players can follow the official Ragnarok Zero: Global channels for the latest news and updates.

Join OBT: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/obt

Pre-Register:https://roz.mygnjoy.com/event/prereservation?media=pr3

Discord: https://discord.gg/bFg77WjcHT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RagnarokZeroGlobal

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ragnarokzeroglobal

About Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.

Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD. (GGU) is a global publishing and service subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd., headquartered in Malaysia. The company focuses on delivering Ragnarok titles and operating global game services for players worldwide through publishing, operations, and community engagement.

About Gravity Co., Ltd.

Founded in April 2000 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (GRVY), Gravity Co., Ltd. is a global game company headquartered in Korea. Best known for its flagship MMORPG Ragnarok Online, Gravity continues to expand its portfolio with online and mobile games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

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